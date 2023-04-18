PREAKNESS 148 PARTNERS WITH BALTIMORE'S GUINNESS OPEN GATE BREWERY ON LIMITED EDITION ALE

Exclusive "Preakness Ale" Beer will be available at Preakness 148, Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Select Baltimore Area Locations

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preakness 148 announces a unique partnership with Baltimore's Guinness Open Gate Brewery to launch a first-of-its-kind "Preakness Ale". The limited edition collaboration beer brewed with blood orange and hibiscus will debut on May 11 on draft and in cans to-go at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, at select Baltimore area bars while supplies last and at 1/ST's Pimlico Race Course during Preakness 148 weekend.

In honor of Preakness 148, the "Preakness Ale" was brewed exclusively at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in their 10-barrel innovation brewery, where Irish brewing experience meets American beer creativity. At a 5% ABV with a ruby red hue, the fruit-forward beer brings bold flavor and aroma to those raising a pint to Preakness 148. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will also serve a special beer cocktail inspired by the iconic Black-Eyed Susan incorporating Preakness Ale and a fresh pineapple-based mixer.

On Monday, May 15, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will open with special hours to host the Preakness 148 Post-Position Draw, which will be free and open to the public from 5:30pm-7:30pm. The Post-Position Draw is a time-honored tradition and the official kick-off to the Preakness 148 celebrations.

"The partnership between the Preakness and Guinness represents the pairing of two iconic brands coming together to celebrate Baltimore," said Nick Hines, SVP of Business Development & Experience at 1/ST. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, a local brand who shares our commitment to excellence."

"It is very exciting to create something special for Preakness, given how integral to Baltimore's culture the race is," said Oliver Gray, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Marketing Manager. "From the Guinness gates to the Preakness Stakes, this is the beer to enjoy while celebrating the occasion. We can't wait to welcome the community to the brewery for the Preakness 148 Post-Position Draw event – an entirely new way to engage in Preakness festivities in a different space."

The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the coveted Triple Crown, returns on May 20 for its 148th running with the finest contenders in Thoroughbred horse racing competing for a total of $3.5 million in purse winnings as part of the two-day race program. Preakness weekend will kick off on Black-Eyed Susan Day on May 19 with a full day race card ending in the running of the 98th George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Preakness 148 hospitality experiences offer something for everyone. Tickets for all Preakness 148 areas are on sale now at www.preakness.com/tickets and start at $30 for General Admission.

For more information about Preakness 148 please visit www.preakness.com or follow the excitement on social media @PreaknessStakes and #Preakness.

About The Stronach Group & 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout brand. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness beers enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com .

