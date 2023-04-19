AMD and SAP's 25-Year Partnership Reaches New Heights with Successful Migration to SAP S/4HANA®

WALLDORF, Germany, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), a leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, has successfully migrated to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, private edition. This marks a major milestone in the AMD digital transformation journey and strengthens the two companies' long-standing strategic partnership.

SAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/SAP SE) (PRNewswire)

The move is part of the AMD cloud strategy and its work to consolidate onto a single enterprise platform. Driving on the success it has seen using SAP® Ariba®, SAP Signavio® and SAP SuccessFactors® solutions and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), AMD selected the RISE with SAP solution to deliver on its promise of digital transformation to customers. AMD EPYC™ server processors have already delivered exceptional CPU performance and energy savings to some of the world's largest companies in collaboration with SAP.

"AMD needs software that can scale with our business and provide the necessary resilience across our mission-critical applications. RISE with SAP was the perfect solution," said Hasmukh Ranjan, CIO, AMD. "It's a catalyst to productivity that removes barriers to innovation and helps us strategically position our technology investments for the future."

RISE with SAP will help streamline the AMD infrastructure into a single enterprise platform, bundling and consolidating applications, platforms, tools and services to foster continued growth and innovation for the SAP customer of nearly 25 years. The organization looks to future-proof their business with SAP with improvements in intelligent spend, human experience management and digital supply chain.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAP SE