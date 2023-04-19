Health In Tech to Showcase Cutting-Edge Benefits Solutions at the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)-TX 2023 Conference as a Corporate Sponsor

Be sure to stop by booth #60 to learn more about Health In Tech's suite of offerings for individuals searching for more cost stability and clarity - particularly those facing difficulties due to Humana's departure from the self-funding space.

STUART, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, the industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and reimagines self-funded health plans, is proud to announce that it will attend the NABIP-TX 2023 Annual Conference from April 24-26, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta in Houston as a corporate sponsor. NABIP is the predominant organization dedicated to supporting health insurance and employee benefits professionals by providing essential tools and resources for high-quality, affordable benefits. Health In Tech will showcase its innovative benefits solutions at the conference, such as its HI Performance Network, powered by HI Card. These solutions are designed for potential clients looking for robust, clear options, especially for groups facing challenges as Humana exits the self-funding space.

"We understand the industry's challenges and want to ensure clients no longer face pricing inconsistencies and overcomplicated health plans," said Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer of Health In Tech. "Our HI Performance Network protects clients from overpaying for healthcare by delivering Medicare-based reimbursement pricing. This year's conference is a great opportunity to showcase how our HI Performance Network can improve clients' overall healthcare spending and introduce them to our entire suite of innovative solutions."

Daran Wyckoff, Senior Vice President of Sales of Health In Tech, said "We are powered by the belief that self-funded benefits should be simple and streamlined with 100% transparency. In an ever-changing industry, our evolving solutions continue to improve and optimize healthcare to make self-funding accessible and affordable for your clients."

The NABIP-TX 2023 conference is also an opportunity for members to learn from industry leaders and network with other health benefits professionals.

"I'm looking forward to meeting with potential partners and customers to address their issues and offer our solutions," said Keith Vohwinkle, Senior Vice President of Sales of Health In Tech. "We encourage all conference attendees to stop by and learn more about how our HI Performance Network can improve your clients' overall healthcare spend."

The Health In Tech booth is located at Booth 60. Attendees are welcome to stop by to explore the benefits of HIT for their business or schedule a time to meet via sales@healthintech.com.

Health In Tech leadership will attend the event, including Glenn Hillyer, CGO, Keith Vohwinkle, SVP of Sales, and Daran Wyckoff, SVP of Sales.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at HealthInTech.com.

