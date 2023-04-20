CHARTER PROMOTES PAUL WOELK TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CABLE OPERATIONS BUSINESS PLANNING

Veteran Industry Executive Jim Nuzzo Announces Plans to Retire in 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that industry veteran Jim Nuzzo, Executive Vice President, Business Planning and FP&A plans to retire in early 2024. Mr. Nuzzo joined Charter in 2014 to oversee business planning for Cable Operations, working closely with Field Operations, Customer Operations, Sales & Marketing, Network Operations, Technology and Product teams. His area of oversight expanded in 2019 to include Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Business Planning, Business Intelligence, Revenue Assurance and Corporate Services functions.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Jim's expertise and leadership in financial planning, forecasting and analysis have been invaluable over the past decade, and he has been a tremendous partner to the entire executive team," said Chris Winfrey, Charter's President & CEO. "Most notably, he led the development of Charter's business planning playbook that was instrumental in navigating the complexities of the largest-ever cable integration with our purchase of Time Warner Cable and Bright House. The systems and processes he developed are central to our current day success."

With his retirement, the company is promoting Paul Woelk to Senior Vice President, Business Planning for Cable Operations. Mr. Woelk will be responsible for all aspects of business planning for the cable operating teams, as well as the consolidation of budgets and forecasts companywide. Mr. Woelk will report to Adam Ray, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. Additionally, the Corporate FP&A, Business Intelligence and Corporate Services teams which currently report to Mr. Nuzzo will now report to Jessica Fischer, Chief Financial Officer.

"Paul's vast experience in and knowledge of our operations makes him well-suited for this expanded role," said Mr. Ray. "I look forward to working with him and his team to continue building practical models that help guide our day-to-day operations to even greater success."

Mr. Woelk joined Charter in 2016 during the acquisition of Bright House Networks, originally as Vice President, Business Planning for Customer Operations. He moved to a similar role in Field Operations in 2019, and after taking on increasing levels of responsibility, was promoted to Group Vice President, Business Planning for Field Operations in 2021. Nearly a year ago, he joined the corporate Business Planning team in his current role of Group Vice President, Cable Operations Business Planning.

Previously, Mr. Woelk spent nearly nine years at Sprint in a variety of technology, product management and business development roles before joining Bright House Networks in 2009 in their network engineering and operations group.

Mr. Woelk received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Kansas and a graduate degree in Finance from the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business.

ABOUT CHARTER

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.