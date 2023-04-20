Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Second Quarter 2023

BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2023.

Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Software Conference in Newport Coast, CA on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York City on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Mr. Cox will present at the Oppenheimer West Coast Software Bus Tour in Santa Clara, CA on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Webcasts from the fireside chats will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

