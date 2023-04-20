Dan Cummings Joins Fortera as General Counsel

CO2 cement company expands executive team aligned on innovation for climate action

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy and cleantech attorney Dan Cummings has joined Fortera Corporation as General Counsel and Vice President of Intellectual Property.

Dan Cummings (PRNewswire)

"As we forge a pathway to net-zero cement in partnership with manufacturers, builders, and government, we are expanding our mission-aligned executive team with deep expertise and professional networks within the green economy like Dan Cummings," said Ryan Gilliam, co-founder and CEO of Fortera.

The production of cement and concrete, which are critical to modern day infrastructure, accounts for 8% of the world's CO2 emissions. Fortera has developed a solution that is commercialization-ready and paves the way to a zero CO2 cement.

Dan has over 25 years of experience in the renewable energy and cleantech sectors. His work has included building and leading organizations in senior legal, intellectual property, and commercial leadership roles with companies like BP, INEOS, and Brightmark.

"What sets Fortera apart from other companies is its ability to scale globally in the near-term, building on more than a decade of innovation and intellectual property development," said Dan Cummings, general counsel and vice president of intellectual property at Fortera. "At a time when accelerating climate action is a global priority, Fortera is driving rapid adoption by working directly with the cement industry with existing supply chains, infrastructure, and regulations, to bring an emissions-reducing solution to market this year."

Dan holds a Juris Doctorate from Temple University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California, a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of Puget Sound and Executive ESG coursework from the University of California Berkeley School of Law. He has previously served on the boards of several trade industry groups working to advance the renewable energy and advanced fuels and chemicals sectors.

Fortera is currently constructing its first low-CO2 cement manufacturing facility in Northern California, with products coming to market this year.

About Fortera:

Fortera is a materials technology company focused on paving the way to zero CO2 cement. The production of cement and concrete account for 8% of the world's CO2 emissions. The Fortera process draws on 100,000+ hours of R&D, 100+ patents, and 10+ years of real-world product demonstration. The Silicon Valley based company is backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures and Temasek. Helping cement producers and consumers achieve their decarbonization goals, the company is quickly becoming one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing materials science companies. Fortera's first manufacturing plant is nearing completion and will fulfill product sales this year. For more information, visit forterausa.com.

Contact: Fortera Corporation info@forterausa.com

info@forterausa.com (PRNewsfoto/Fortera Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fortera Corporation