Experts explore growing threats to North American energy security at upcoming University of Houston Law Center event

7th Annual North American Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Conference is on April 27

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry and academic leaders will discuss the increasing political, climatic, and criminal risks to the North American energy supply during the University of Houston Law Center's 7th Annual North American Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Conference on Thursday, April 27.

University of Houston Law Center Logo. (PRNewsFoto/University of Houston Law Center) (PRNewsFoto/University of Houston Law Center) (PRNewsfoto/University of Houston Law Center) (PRNewswire)

Delivering the conference keynote will be Kristen Eichensehr, who serves as the Martha Lubin Karsh and Bruce A Karsh Bicentennial Professor of Law and Director of the National Security Law Center at the University of Virginia Law School.

"In the last year we have seen massive changes in energy use and distribution related to geo-political and supply chain disruptions, as well as increasing climate ferocity and cyber-attacks. This conference looks at these topics together and in perspective. It is an important issue being addressed by a very talented group of speakers," said Victor B. Flatt, Professor of Law, UH Energy Fellow and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center.

Under the conference theme of energy security, panelists will discuss geo-political risks, climate impacts on electricity, privacy and cyber-security risks and supply chain disruptions.

The more than 20 speakers and panelists presenting are:

Susan Bickley , Partner, Blank Rome

Victor B. Flatt , Professor of Law, UH Energy Fellow, and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center

Gina Warren , Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center

Julian Cardenas , Research Assistant Professor and Center for U.S. and Mexican Law Director, University of Houston Law Center

Anthony Rapa , Partner, Blank Rome

Kristen Van de Biezenbos , Associate Professor, University of Calgary Faculty

Miranda Leppla , Environmental Law Clinic Director, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Tracy Hester , Instructional Associate Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center

Hannah Wiseman , Professor of Law and Distinguished UHLC Visitor, PennState Law School

Pablo Pinto , Professor and Director, UH Hobby School of Public Affairs

Nikolas Guggenberger , Assistant Professor, University of Houston Law Center

Tiffany Li , Assistant Professor, University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Alan Rozenshtein , Associate Professor, University of Minnesota Law School

Andrew Wills , Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor, DOE Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

Alex Nisenbaum , Partner, Blank Rome

Leonard M. Baynes , Dean and Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Gregory Brown , General Counsel, Evolution Well Services

David Cooke , General Counsel, Arm Energy Holdings

Andrew Costa , General Counsel, Atlantic Methanol

Deonne Cunningham Nauls , General Counsel, GlidePath Power Solutions, LLC

Paula M. Narcisse , General Counsel, Worldwide Oilfield Machine

Linda D. Primrose , General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Legal Department, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.)

Bo Shi , General Counsel, Crescent Energy

Elizabeth Trujillo , Professor of Law and Founding Director of the Initiative on Global Law and Policy for the Americas, University of Houston Law Center

Keith LeTourneau , Partner, Blank Rome

The event is co-sponsored by the Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Center (EENR), The UH Law Center's Initiative on Global Law and Policy for the Americas, UH Energy, The UH Hobby School of Public Policy, The Gutierrez Energy Management Institute (GEMI) at the UH Bauer College of Business, Coleman P. Burke Center for Environmental Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Blank Rome LLP and the University of Calgary Faculty of Law.

The conference will be in-person on Thursday, April 27 from 8:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Central at the University of Houston Law Center, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. Attendees may also join virtually. Participating attorneys will receive 6.5 hours of Texas continuing legal education credit.

Click here to register.

University of Houston Law Center media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, cacriado@central.uh.edu; Bonnie Buffaloe, Communications Manager, 713-743-9137, blbuffaloe@uh.edu.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 15 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center