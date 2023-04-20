HANNA ANDERSSON APPOINTS DAVIDA LINDSAY-BELL AS HEAD OF PEOPLE & INCLUSION

Premium, Sustainable Children's Apparel Brand Continues Expanding Female Executive Team

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium, sustainable children's apparel brand, Hanna Andersson, announced that Davida Lindsay-Bell has joined the company as Head of People & Inclusion. Lindsay-Bell brings over 20 years of People Strategy experience to lead the organization as it continues building a culture that supports the brand's mission for years to come.

Reporting to CEO Aimée Lapic, Lindsay-Bell will focus on culture development, internal communications, DEI strategy, organizational effectiveness, talent management, and more. She will develop the strategy around People and Culture that allows the brand to attract, develop and retain a high-performing and results-oriented team.

"Having a deep affinity for adventure, family, and fun, there is tremendous promise in creating joy through playful sustainability and the art of expression, which is why I'm thrilled to be joining Hanna Andersson," said Lindsay-Bell. "Hanna is at a unique inflection point and I look forward to working closely with the entire organization to help the brand further lean into its mission to champion childhood."

Most recently serving as the Chief People & Inclusion Officer for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Lindsay-Bell led its Board and employees to jointly create a five-year DEI strategic plan. This effort increased employee engagement, retention, and satisfaction by establishing a positive work environment focused on values activation, inclusive behaviors, and placing people at the center.

"Davida thrives on solving challenging problems, understanding organizational priorities, formulating strategies, and translating vision into actionable, value-added goals with humanity at its core," said Aimée Lapic, CEO of Hanna Andersson. "Her commitment to sustainable, purpose-driven brands paired with her expertise in creating an efficient, engaged organization make her an ideal addition to Hanna Andersson's leadership team."

Hanna Andersson offers sleep, apparel, swim, and accessories for babies and kids. The brand also offers family matching PJs and cohesive seasonal looks for the whole family (pets included), and Mommy & Me collections for all ages. Learn more about Hanna Andersson at https://www.hannaandersson.com/.

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading digital-first premium, sustainable children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details built for comfort and play. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. (www.hannaandersson.com)

