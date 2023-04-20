(included) CPG to be Featured at the Specialty Food Association's 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is excited to welcome (included) CPG, a collective of BIPOC founders and executives in consumer packaged goods, to the 67th Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-27, 2023 at the Javits Center in New York City.

(included) cohort for the Specialty Food Association's 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show (PRNewswire)

Ten different BIPOC makers from (included) will be featured in the Diversity Pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show.

This is the second year of the collaboration between SFA and (included). The first cohort of (included) members premiered at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, and the partnership continued at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. Ten different BIPOC makers from (included) will be featured in the Diversity Pavilion at the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show.

"As a not-for-profit membership trade organization, the Specialty Food Association is committed to fostering an inclusive specialty food industry," said Bill Lynch, president, SFA. "Through our partnership with (included), we can help amplify the contributions of BIPOC specialty food producers by featuring them at the industry's premiere business and networking events, the Fancy Food Shows."

The exhibitors from (included) are:

"As a 1st generation BIPOC founder, we have an inherent responsibility to our customers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, community, cities, and planet as all stakeholders alike. Through the endless opportunités that the (Included) team have continued to provide in tandem with the Specialty Food Association, we are allowed to share our story in the most authentic way possible with the intention that our customer gets to share wholeheartedly in the vision, dreams, and passions that we have poured into our products. With these invaluable once in a lifetime opportunities, our customers are empowered to live better lives and share with their community thus making a better world and for that we are eternally grateful," said Robert Haynes, CEO and co-founder of Yoro.

Added Edie Pan, founder of EDIE'S for everybody, "(Included) CPG and the Specialty Food Association have provided us with an incredible opportunity to connect with industry leaders and potential partners, and to introduce our product to a wider audience. Our cohort-- and the delicious products we make-- embody a commitment to celebrating and sharing the diverse flavors and cultures that make up our community. We are deeply grateful to SFA and (included) CPG for recognizing the value of supporting underrepresented voices in the food industry. We can't wait to make the most of this opportunity and see where this journey takes us!"

The Summer Fancy Food Show will feature thousands of specialty food products from around the world, educational programming, events, and networking opportunities. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here .

About (included)

(included) is a collective of BIPOC CPG founders and executives dedicated to providing access to opportunities, advocacy for diverse and inclusive representation, and amplification of BIPOC brands and voices.

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey, and SFA Feed , the industry's go-to daily source for news, trends and new product information. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

Hashtags: #FancyFoodShow #FancyFoodNYC #SpecialtyFood #DEIxSFA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Specialty Food Association