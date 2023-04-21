Every Day Is Earth Day for Mercy

Energy efficiency projects carry on the Sisters of Mercy commitment to the planet

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity. Excellence. Justice. Service. Stewardship. These core values drive Mercy in caring for patients and for the environment we all share.

Mercy (https://www.mercy.net/newsroom/mercy-quick-facts/), named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation’s most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast. (PRNewsfoto/Mercy) (PRNewswire)

"The Sisters of Mercy have always been committed to protecting our Earth."

"The Sisters of Mercy have always been committed to protecting our Earth," said Tom Brinkmann, Mercy director of facilities maintenance and operations. "As a facilities team, that means we are proactive in finding ways to conserve energy."

Finding ways to be energy efficient is at the forefront of planning for any new construction or renovation at Mercy. Mercy works with energy conservation experts, like Northwest Arkansas-based Bernhard, to design and implement energy saving strategies.

Existing facilities provide numerous opportunities for energy efficiency improvements through renovation projects, replacing HVAC and chiller units, upgrading building automation and retrofitting LED lighting.

"Upgrading to LED lighting may not sound like a big deal, but with hundreds of buildings spread out over our four states, the energy savings add up quickly and can make a significant impact," Brinkmann said.

Mercy's energy conservation has drawn praise from Ameren Missouri, the main electricity provider in the St. Louis region. The utility recently honored Mercy with its Energy Efficiency Champion Award, given to one organization for 2022, in recognition of the 4.4 million kilowatt-hours Mercy has saved annually through its various projects.

Other utilities, including Arkansas Oklahoma Gas, Black Hills Energy, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, and Spire, also offer incentive programs in which Mercy has participated. Using these incentives, Mercy has reduced the equivalent of another 1 million kilowatt-hours each year.

"These projects have worthy benefits – they are a wise use of the energy resources available to our communities, and the money saved and incentives earned support our mission of caring for patients in need," said Kevin Minder, Mercy senior vice president of mission and community health.

Mercy's energy efficiency improvements include:

Energy efficiency is not the only eco-friendly initiative Mercy carries out. In 2019, at the urging of the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy ended sales of bottled water in every facility it owns. Instead of using plastic bottles, co-workers, patients and visitors are encouraged to fill reusable cups or purchase water in aluminum cans or cartons.

Mercy, one of the 25 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care and one of the nation's largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners, and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercy