Int'l auto show in Shanghai calls for embracing industry's new era

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is reported by Xinhua News Agency that the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2023) kicked off on Tuesday in east China's Shanghai and will last until April 27.

A new car model launched at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, April 18, 2023. (PRNewswire)

As the first A-class international auto show held in China this year, Auto Shanghai 2023 serves as a grand gathering for global car manufacturers. Through boosting confidence of auto market and promoting auto consumption, the event is expected to release vitality of the auto industry and forge international cooperation for high-quality development.

With a total exhibition area of over 360,000 square meters, the exhibition occupies 13 indoor halls at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), attracting more than 1,000 exhibitors across the world. Global auto giants such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen have registered for the event, as well as major domestic auto groups including FAW Hongqi, Dongfeng Motor, SAIC Motor, Changan Automobile, BAIC Motor, GAC Group, etc.

Luxury brands including Porsche, Lamborghini, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls-Royce are presented at the show, as well as new energy vehicle brands such as NIO, XPeng, Li Auto, and a number of motorcycle brands.

The event is also featured by a comprehensive display of latest technologies and products of the auto industry, with the world's top auto parts suppliers and tech companies taking part in the show. It is expected that the event will promote in-depth integration of the auto industry with related sectors such as electronics, software and so on.

A series of parallel events are designed alongside the show, with themes centering on the industry's heated topics such as new energy, Internet of Things, hydrogen energy, intelligent vehicle, etc. Auto Shanghai 2023 is committed to depicting the new trend of auto industry's future development which is largely driven by technological innovation.

Auto Shanghai 2023 is organized by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Automotive Sub-Council under the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The show will be open to the public from April 22 to 27, according to the schedule of the event, whereas April 18 and 19 are for press only, and April 20 and 21 are designated to professional audience.

