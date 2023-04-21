PAWAii Wireless Pet Water Fountain Pro: Taking the Pet Care Industry by Storm

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawaii, a company that specializes in developing innovative products for pet owners, has made waves in the pet care industry with its revolutionary pet water fountain, the PAWAii Wireless Pet Water Fountain Pro. The product, which was launched on Indiegogo, has been a massive success, with pet owners eagerly anticipating its official launch on Amazon and the company's official website on April 21.

Indiegogo Success: A Testimony to Pawaii's Distinction and Precision

Pawaii launched the wireless pet water fountain pro on Indiegogo on Feb 14, 2023, with the aim of raising funds to bring the product to the market. The crowdfunding campaign was a massive success, surpassing its funding goal within days of its launch. Pet owners were drawn to the fountain's innovative design and advanced features, especially its wireless operation, drinking report on the "PAWAii" APP, and the NSF-certified filter. The fountain is a game-changer for pet owners who value convenience and want to ensure that their pets have access to fresh water at all times.

Global Pet Expo 2023: Industry Recognition for the Pawaii Brand

The PAWAii Wireless Pet Water Fountain Pro was also showcased at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando this March, where it received positive feedback from buyers and industry experts. The Global Pet Expo is the largest pet products trade show in the United States, attracting thousands of attendees from around the world. Pawaii's presence at the expo was a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its reputation as a newcomer in the pet care industry. The fountain became one of the most talked-about products at the expo, cementing Pawaii's position in the industry.

Reddot Award 2023 Winner: Pawaii's Design Excellence Acknowledged

The Reddot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, recognizing the best in design and innovation. The PAWAii Wireless Pet Water Fountain Pro has also been recognized for its outstanding performance, winning the Reddot Design Award 2023, to raise its position as one of the most innovative pet care products on the market.

About Pawaii: A Company Dedicated to Innovation and Quality

Pawaii believes that pets are family, and they are passionate about creating products that cater to their needs and promote their well-being. As a result, they strive to provide an exceptional experience to customers by constantly refining and upgrading products to cater to the evolving needs of pet owners.

The PAWAii Wireless Pet Water Fountain Pro is one of their flagship products that epitomizes the dedication to innovation and quality. The 5000 mAh inbuilt rechargeable battery runs for 30 days in the battery-operated mode after a full charge. Pet owners can monitor and regulate their pet's water intake in real-time from the proprietary app. The fountain is also equipped with an NSF-certified water filter from Pawaii's collaboration with Waterdrop -- a leading water filtration company -- that removes impurities like bacteria, viruses, bad taste, and odor from the fountain water.

Head to the Pawaii website or Amazon to pick up yours right away.

