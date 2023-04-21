Tanger Continues Environmental Commitment with Earth Day Activations; Announces Additional Progress Towards Long-Term Goals

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is hosting environmental initiatives across all U.S. locations throughout the spring. Demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices and positively impacting the communities they serve, Tanger is partnering with local organizations on a diverse range of events, including:

Tree plantings at centers and throughout local communities

Educational programs at local schools

Biodiversity workshops ( featuring Tanger's popular honeybee hives

An upcycled fashion show

Litter clean-ups on highways and beaches

"This Earth Day, Tanger commemorates our continued progress toward ambitious sustainability goals through educational activations in the communities we serve," said Leslie Swanson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Tanger. "Our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability is woven into the operations and development of our centers, as well as our tenant partnerships, in an effort to mitigate climate change. We are proud to live Earth Day's mission, 'Invest In Our Planet,' every day."

Sustainability remains a core focus for Tanger with environmental practices embedded across all parts of its business. Its properties are committed to using operational best practices across energy, water, waste, and transportation demonstrated by the fact that over 50% of Tanger's GLA has attained LEED Gold certification. The company continues to make great strides towards its goal of attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Throughout 2022 Tanger strategically invested in renewable energy including doubling its solar infrastructure and adding over 160 new electric vehicle charging stations to centers. Additionally, the company recycled over 10,000 tons of waste and converted 2,340 tons of waste into energy.

Many exciting projects that reinforce the company's sustainability initiatives are planned for 2023, ranging from additional gardens to amenities constructed from sustainable building materials. This May, the Savannah, Atlantic City, and National Harbor locations will have rooftop vegetable gardens. As these generate harvests, Tanger will be partnering with local organizations to distribute produce throughout the communities. Butterfly gardens are also being developed in four Tanger locations, each with engaging educational plaques that highlight the importance of pollinators to the ecosystem.

