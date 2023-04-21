Yalla Group Releases 2022 ESG Report

DUBAI, UAE, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the company's performance and future goals across five major areas, including responsible governance, environment, trust, people and community, highlighting its corporate vision beyond financial achievements for 2022.

"Sustainability has always been integral to our corporate values. Amid the turbulent environment in 2022, we remained dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of Yalla Group and the local communities with which we are engaged, pursuing our ESG goals and expanding our voluntary reporting on our ESG initiatives and progress," said Mr. Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla. "As the MENA region continues to develop rapidly, we will leverage our deep local insights to broaden our business horizons as well as our sustainability capabilities, amplifying the scope of our ESG efforts to responsibly lead MENA's digital transformation."

Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla, commented, "Despite external challenges in 2022, we successfully executed our "quality growth" strategy and delivered solid year-over-year growth in terms of revenue, which became a strong motivator and assurance for us to pursue our ambitions in ESG. In 2022, we took on new ESG initiatives designed to accelerate our growth in areas most pertinent to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges. We believe our new strategy sets a clear pathway forward, aligned with current market conditions and stakeholder expectations. Moving ahead, we will continue to incorporate ESG initiatives into our business strategy, delivering value to all our stakeholders as we strive to achieve our mission."

To view the report in full, please visit: https://ir.yallatech.ae/esg.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; Waha, a social networking product featuring 3-D avatars; and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yallagroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yalla Group Limited's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yalla Group Limited's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yalla Group Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

