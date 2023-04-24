Minesoft releases Minesoft Origin, a new AI-Powered Patent Search Solution

LONDON and NEW YORK and DUSSELDORF, Germany, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesoft, a market intelligence and search solution provider for the intellectual property industry, has launched Minesoft Origin, a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered patent intelligence and search solution.

Minesoft Origin is a global patent intelligence and search platform powered by artificial intelligence. State of the art techniques in Natural Language Processing (NLP), intelligent analytics and collaborative tools have been integrated into a modern, intuitive interface to help connect innovation throughout the organisation.

Ann Chapman-Daniel, Co-Founder of Minesoft shared, "With this new solution, Minesoft is extending the reach of patent intelligence across our clients' entire innovation lifecycle. We are concentrating on making life easier for patent searchers by devising new ways of searching - and finding - hard-to-pinpoint scientific and technological data."

Clients can now leverage Minesoft Origin's latest AI and ML-powered technology across scientific fields, quickly explain complex concepts in plain language and simplify communication between internal teams.

Developed in-house, Minesoft's proprietary AI Search is based on new, fast, responsive technologies that will keep up to date with new concepts and vocabulary as they develop and put the power of the software into the hands of the researchers. The company is excited to add Minesoft Origin to their family of world-class products, including PatBase, Pat-KM, and PatDocs.

About Minesoft

Founded in 1996, Minesoft is an Online Solutions Provider for the Intellectual Property industry. Harnessing the power of modern technology, its patent intelligence solutions empower today's pioneers, supporting them as they focus on developing world-enhancing innovation. In February 2022, Minesoft closed on a substantial growth investment from MLM 2, an information services and software platform, and Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor.

Press contact:

Caitlin Kavanagh (caitlin@minesoft.com)

View original content:

SOURCE Minesoft