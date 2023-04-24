OncoHealth to Present How Technology Can Advance Oncology Patient Care at the 2023 ONS Congress

OncoHealth to Present How Technology Can Advance Oncology Patient Care at the 2023 ONS Congress

Oncology Nursing Team Will Highlight Digital Health Platform Iris' Benefits to Cancer Patients

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth®, a leading digital health company dedicated to oncology, will present at the 48th Annual ONS Congress on how a digital care management platform can provide positive value and impact by supporting patients who may otherwise not have access to holistic oncology care.

Iris by OncoHealth is a first-of-its-kind cancer care digital health platform. With Iris, patients have access to high-quality, interdisciplinary and personalized cancer care, including 24/7 on-demand oncology nurses, oncology-specialized mental health therapists, oncology nutrition support, a community of trained peer mentors (cancer survivors), and proactive digital outreach and content from Iris clinicians. (PRNewswire)

Iris by OncoHealth supports patients with cancer who may otherwise not have access to holistic oncology care.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) reports 32 million Americans live in counties without an oncologist.1 Cancer patients in these areas may struggle to find or have no access to support for symptom management, mental health, nutrition and other challenges brought on by the cancer experience. With Iris by OncoHealth, patients have access to high-quality, interdisciplinary and personalized cancer care, including 24/7 on-demand oncology nurses, oncology-specialized mental health therapists, oncology nutrition support, a community of trained peer mentors (cancer survivors), and proactive digital outreach and content from Iris clinicians. Iris is available at no cost to patients.

"Iris is bringing tailored oncology care to patients when and where they need it through a first-of-its-kind digital platform available via smartphone," said Anju Chowattukunnel, BSN, RN, OCN, Senior Director of Oncology Nursing, OncoHealth. "I'm proud our oncology nursing team is available 24/7 to provide immediate side effect and symptom management support. Giving a patient instant access to oncology clinicians to triage a symptom can help them avoid a potential unnecessary urgent care or emergency room visit, reducing financial and travel burdens and calming anxieties around unknown cancer treatment symptoms."

Research finds that symptom monitoring and access to supportive oncology care can improve quality of life, reduce emergency department visits and hospital admissions, and decrease the total cost of care for cancer patients.2,3

Presentation Details:

Poster ID: P111

Poster Title: Multidisciplinary team embraces technology to advance support of cancer patients

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Time: 1:20-1:30 p.m. CT

Chowattukunnel will be leading the presentation onsite with colleague Jenna Rush, BSN, RN, OCN, Oncology RN Team Lead. Additional Iris oncology nurses attending the conference who contributed to the presentation include Lindsay Boudinot, BSN, RN, OCN, and Jessica Suarez, BSN, RN, OCN.

Iris by OncoHealth is currently available through participating health plans. For more on Iris, visit IrisOncology.com.

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than 8 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and telehealth across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us.

