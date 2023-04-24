TRACEY TEDDER SELECTED AS FLORIDA SOUTHERN'S NEW PROVOST AND VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS

LAKELAND, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anne B. Kerr, President of Florida Southern College, is pleased to announce that Tracey D. Tedder, Ed.D., has been appointed Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, effective immediately. Tedder had been serving as the Interim Provost since December.

Dr. Tracey Tedder named the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Florida Southern College. (PRNewswire)

Tedder's extensive experience in educational leadership makes her the ideal candidate for this critical role. As the chief academic officer, Tedder will lead more than 160 faculty members and dozens of staff, serving 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

"Dr. Tedder has stellar leadership achievements and a deep commitment to student success," said Kerr. "She has impressive knowledge of issues in higher education, maintains a strategic focus on excellence in educational programs, has unparalleled experience with launching and sustaining nationally renowned programs, and possesses impressive communication skills with college constituencies. She is a dynamic educational leader, and I look forward to our collaboration to continue the trajectory of FSC."

Tedder has spent the last two years serving Florida Southern College as Associate Provost for Experiential Education, leading initiatives to incorporate experiential methods into their teaching while providing students with real-world experiences such as internships, collaborative research, travel-study opportunities, and service projects, allowing students to gain hands-on experience better preparing them to make a positive and consequential impact on society.

Tedder holds a doctorate in education from the University of South Florida, where she investigated the variables in the cultures of successful academies, and bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Leo College.

She began her teaching career in the public school system in Polk County before joining Florida Southern College in 2008 as the chair of the education department. She soon became dean, and under her leadership, the School of Education experienced many firsts, including offering the first doctoral degree, the Doctorate of Educational Leadership. In 2010, Tedder guided the launch of the Roberts Academy, the first transitional school in Florida for talented students with dyslexia. The program has since become nationally known, attracting students across the U.S.

In spring 2020, the School of Education expanded its focus on early childhood education, becoming home to the Carol Jenkins Barnett Center for Early Childhood Learning and Health, which brings together the resources of the School of Education and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences for a unique interdisciplinary program to positively impact the learning experiences of young children.

Tedder has received numerous awards, including the National Association of Women of Distinction Award and Polk County Public Schools District Teacher of the Year. She is an active Leadership Lakeland and United Way member and serves as a consultant to public and private schools across the local district. The Florida Department of Education has also repeatedly acknowledged Dr. Tedder for her work and the success of Florida Southern's teacher preparation programs, ranking the School of Education as the best private school program in the state.

"I am honored to continue serving the Florida Southern community," Tedder said. "The College has a history of excellence, whose graduates make a difference near and far due to innovative programs, outstanding academics, and faculty scholars dedicated to helping students succeed. It is a privilege to be a part of this dynamic campus community."

With Dr. Tedder as the new Provost, Florida Southern looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in academics and producing graduates who make a positive difference in their communities.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

