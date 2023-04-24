WALKER'S SHORTBREAD UNVEILS ROYAL CORONATION TINS FIT FOR A KING

America's most beloved shortbread unveils two new limited-edition Royal tins to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker's Shortbread launches two new limited-edition tins ahead of His Majesty's Coronation in May. The commemorative tins will feature official Royal portrait photography of King Charles III to mark the milestone event.

King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin (SRP: $22.99) and King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin (SRP: $29.99) (PRNewswire)

Carrying the regal color scheme of dark blue with gold accents, each tin captures a poignant image of His Majesty at official events in London and Scotland. The tins launch this month and are the perfect collector's item to celebrate a historical new chapter for the Royal family.

The King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin shows King Charles III dressed in his Naval uniform on The Mall, at the 150 th anniversary celebration of the Cadet Force, taken by esteemed photographer Anwar Hussein . Each tin is adorned with the national flowers of each country in the United Kingdom : the Scottish thistle, English rose, Welsh daffodil and Northern Irish shamrock. The flowers symbolize His Majesty's long appreciation and commitment to the environment. The tin contains 24 all-butter Union Jack Shortbreads (10.6 oz; SRP: 29.99).





The King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin displays His Majesty at the Highland Games, near the Royal family's Scottish home, Balmoral Castle. He is wearing a traditional tartan kilt and the striped tie of the Gordon Highlanders regiment of the British Army before the regiment merged with the Queen's Own Highlanders. The Royal Family has a long history with Scotland and King Charles III spent much of his young life growing up there. The tin contains a selection of iconic shortbread; Triangles, Fingers, Thistles, Rounds and Hearts (5.3 oz; SRP: 22.99).

Each of the distinguished tins are also adorned with the official Royal Warrant for the supply of shortbread to the Royal Household which the Scottish family business was awarded in 2017, as well as a prominent headline tribute of 'The Coronation of King Charles III.'

"For almost 50 years we have proudly celebrated the British Royal family and their significant milestones with commemorative tins and this feels particularly poignant as the first Coronation in many people's lifetimes. We feel honored to mark this momentous occasion and pay tribute to His Majesty King Charles III," said Nicky Walker, Walker's Shortbread Managing Director.

Sir Jim Walker CBE, Director and third generation of Walker's Shortbread, was recently invested as a Knight Bachelor in recognition of exceptional services to the food industry following the appointment in the prestigious Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood on the Birthday 2022 Honours list.

He comments, "I was extremely honored and touched to have been among the first honors presented by His Majesty King Charles III, whom I first had the honor of meeting many years ago and so, combined with our shared long association with the Royal Family and Scotland, it is very special to be able to commemorate the Coronation and His Majesty with these celebratory tins."

Walker's Shortbread released a commemorative collection last month paying homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II with the new Coronation Tins marking the second launch in its extended Royal Tin Collection.

These limited-edition products are now available on https://us.walkersshortbread.com.

About Walker's Shortbread

Walker's Shortbread has been the ancestral home to Scotland's highest quality shortbread for 125 years. Established in Aberlour, Speyside, Scotland in 1898 by Joseph Walker, the company continues to be family owned and managed by the founder's grandchildren and great grandchildren who faithfully maintain the tradition of producing the finest shortbreads, biscuits, cakes and oatcakes while staying true to the original Walker's recipes. Walker's iconic shortbread recipe sets the global standard for shortbread with a simple but powerful philosophy of using only the highest quality of just four ingredients: creamery butter, flour, sugar and salt. All Walker's products are free from artificial color, flavorings and preservatives, and suitable for vegetarians; all shortbread and cookies are Kosher OUD; a range of gluten-free products are also available. Exported to over 120 countries worldwide, learn more about Scotland at its Finest at https://us.walkersshortbread.com.

SOURCE Walker’s Shortbread