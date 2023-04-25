AiFlow Secures Seed Round Investment to Revolutionize Market Research for Private Equity Firms Using Large Language Models

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFlow, the innovative AI-powered market research platform catering to private equity firms, announced today that it has completed an investment round after a successful presentation at Y-Combinator's Demo Day on April 6.

Co-founded by Nick Manske (Harvard BA) and Josh Gardner (Princeton BS/MS), AiFlow aims to transform how private equity firms conduct competitor analysis and market research. "Our models process and analyze vast amounts of data, including customer reviews and mass web data, in a matter of seconds," said Nick Manske, Co-Founder and CEO of AiFlow.

"Our software compiles data that would take an entire team of analysts weeks to gather," he said. "We are also less biased. We don't care whether a deal moves forward or not. AI doesn't care about carried interest or success fees."

AiFlow is supported by a heavyweight team of advisors, including Dr. Karthik Narasimhan, one of the original creators of GPT, Princeton Assistant Professor in NLP, and former OpenAI Research Scientist; Suhit Gupta, Chief Information Officer at General Atlantic; Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures; and Cody Crook, Managing Director at Hunt Scanlon Ventures. Their combined expertise and industry connections are set to drive AiFlow's growth and expansion.

"AiFlow has created a powerful new solution to automate real-time market intelligence," said Mr. Scanlon. "For private equity firms seeking a competitive edge, AiFlow delivers."

"Market research is a complex, expensive, and time-consuming process," said Mr. Crook. "AiFlow is disrupting this space by automating it with state-of-the-art LLMs that create detailed, accurate, and dynamic reports at a fraction of the cost. Nick and Josh have a big opportunity ahead to leverage AiFlow and bring efficiency and scale to the companies they serve."

The investment round will enable AiFlow to bolster its advanced technology currently being piloted by three large-cap private equity firms with a combined assets under management (AUM) of $300 billion. AiFlow has already demonstrated substantial traction by being admitted to the Y-Combinator Winter 2023 Batch and successfully launching its MVP within a few months.

"There's never been more data available, but no human has time to consume it all. Large language models are a game-changer," said Josh Gardner, Co-Founder and CTO of AiFlow. "Our platform replaces the laborious work done by analysts, enabling them to focus on higher-value tasks and decision-making."

The funding round comes as private equity firms increasingly seek more efficient and accurate ways to source and analyze information. Global AUM has surged to $9 trillion and is projected to reach $17 trillion by 2027. AiFlow's unique value proposition has already captured the attention of key industry players, and this latest investment is anticipated to further spotlight the importance of large language models.

To learn more about AiFlow and its groundbreaking platform, visit aiflow.solutions

To listen to the latest ExitUp podcast with AiFlow, click here.

About AiFlow:

AiFlow is an AI-driven market research platform designed to automate competitor analysis and market research for private equity firms. Founded by Nick Manske and Josh Gardner, the company's mission is to transform the way private equity firms access, process, and analyze data, replacing traditional analyst roles with state-of-the-art AI technology.

