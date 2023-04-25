Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles

LiveWire Accelerates the Electric Motorcycle Ownership Experience with Airbiquity's OTAmatic Software Management Platform

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity's OTAmatic® solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver over-the-air (OTA) software updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring LiveWire riders spend more time riding their bikes.

LiveWire, the new and innovative electric motorcycle brand developed by industry pioneer Harley-Davidson, is committed to providing its customers with the best possible user experience. OTA enables expanded opportunities to remotely update Livewire operating software to ensure optimal performance, safety, and security. As such, LiveWire required a market leading automotive-grade OTA solution to ensure the optimal performance of their products and customer satisfaction.

"As a long-standing provider of automotive connected vehicle services, we recognize the importance of enabling OTA updates for the two-wheeler market," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and Chief Executive Officer at Airbiquity. "LiveWire is a pioneer in the electric motorcycle industry with an outstanding product portfolio. Working with LiveWire to integrate OTAmatic into their vehicles has been a terrific experience and we're proud to contribute to their current and future success."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. www.livewire.com

