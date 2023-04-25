Deloitte Unveils Suite of AI Service Offerings Built on NVIDIA Platforms

New cross-industry offerings, Compass AI™ and Frontline AI™, announced in conjunction with Deloitte's recognition as NVIDIA Consulting Partner of the Year for its leading-edge AI services

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today unveiled Quartz AI™, a suite of two new cross-industry AI service offerings to help clients unlock the transformative value of AI to solve key business challenges such as enhancing customer experiences, optimizing operations and launching innovative businesses in new markets. Built on the NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA Omniverse™ platforms, the new solutions include: Deloitte Compass AI for logistics and route optimization and Deloitte Frontline AI for retail, quick-service restaurants and customer service. From ideation to operation, the Quartz suite provides strategic and customized accelerated AI solutions to help customers remain competitive amid the ever-changing AI landscape.

Deloitte also announced it was named the 2023 NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Americas Consulting Partner of the Year, recognized for its top-performing AI consulting services and investment in its NVIDIA AI practice. Honored as an NPN Partner of the Year for the third year in a row, Deloitte collaborates with NVIDIA to set the standard in the market for client experience and virtually unparalleled operational efficiency. Each year the NPN recognizes alliance providers who are accelerating AI computing solutions and advancing the success of artificial intelligence solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized by NVIDIA for our commitment to advancing the market in AI and delivering for our clients at scale. Our new Quartz offerings serve as a prime example of the power of our collaboration and shared commitment to client success," said Nitin Mittal, Artificial Intelligence Strategic Growth Offering lead and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Building on Deloitte and NVIDIA's long-standing relationship, the Quartz AI services reflect how we continue to push the needle forward with leading-edge capabilities for advanced AI applications."

The Quartz suite combines Deloitte's deep domain experience with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack and NVIDIA Omniverse to help clients tackle key business challenges and build AI into their corporate strategy. The new offerings include:

NVIDIA cuOpt route optimization software, Compass AI goes beyond change management, embedding AI directly into workflows to adapt to evolving dispatch and ever-changing market expectations. Through rapid data processing and simulating scenarios economically, clients can see tangible fleet and routing optimization not overnight, but in a matter of seconds. Compass AI: In today's complex landscape, logistics solutions remain limited and costly for organizations looking to meet customers with the lowest costs and highest serviceability. Compass AI is an accelerated AI solution that enables dynamic fleet routing and dispatch optimization, enabling faster delivery, cost reduction and customer satisfaction. Powered by theroute optimization software, Compass AI goes beyond change management, embedding AI directly into workflows to adapt to evolving dispatch and ever-changing market expectations. Through rapid data processing and simulating scenarios economically, clients can see tangible fleet and routing optimization not overnight, but in a matter of seconds.

Frontline AI: Frontline AI provides a channel-agnostic novel human engagement mechanism that intelligently streamlines, measures and addresses feedback. With visual conversational capabilities, Frontline AI serves as the ultimate virtual customer care representative, able to intelligently converse in any language and provide an effortless, humanized experience that increases customer loyalty.

"Leaders across industries are seeking AI solutions that use the highest-performing, most energy-efficient solutions available, as well as the experience of trusted technology partners to help businesses quickly move from planning to deployment," said Manuvir Das, vice president, Enterprise Computing, NVIDIA. "Built on NVIDIA platforms, Deloitte's Quartz offerings help to provide its clients with the world's most advanced AI technology and consulting services."

Deloitte continues to expand its AI capabilities with the recent announcement of a new Generative AI practice, designed to help clients harness the power of Generative AI and Foundation Models. Learn more about Deloitte's collaboration with NVIDIA here .

