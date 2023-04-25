DEREK HOUGH ANNOUNCES SYMPHONY OF DANCE

Highly Anticipated All New National Tour Launches September 2023
LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the sold-out successes Derek Live: The Tour, and of Move Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour, including multiple sellouts at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, DEREK HOUGH returns with a monumental experience for 2023 – DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE.
From the EMMY® award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs® creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE kicks off on September 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls, ID on December 23, 2023.
Presales start Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, April 28, 2023, at www.derekhough.com. VIP packages will be available through the site, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.
Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer whose credits include Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency).
For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com.
2023 DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE DATES:
All dates and cities are subject to change.
Date
City
September 28, 2023
Las Vegas, NV
September 29, 2023
Riverside, CA
September 30, 2023
Los Angeles, CA
October 1, 2023
Reno, NV
October 4, 2023
Seattle, WA
October 5, 2023
Spokane, WA
October 6, 2023
Boise, ID
October 7, 2023
Eugene, OR
October 8, 2023
Portland, OR
October 11, 2023
Salt Lake City, UT
October 12, 2023
Colorado Springs, CO
October 13, 2023
Denver, CO
October 14, 2023
Lincoln, NE
October 17, 2023
Cincinnati, OH
October 18, 2023
Milwaukee, WI
October 20, 2023
Chicago, IL
October 21, 2023
Peoria, IL
October 26, 2023
Grand Rapids, MI
October 27, 2023
Windsor, Ontario
October 28, 2023
Rama, Ontario
October 31, 2023
Minneapolis, MN
November 1, 2023
Appleton, WI
November 3, 2023
Akron, OH
November 4, 2023
Indianapolis, IN
November 5, 2023
St. Louis, MO
November 7, 2023
Kansas City, MO
November 8, 2023
Nashville, TN
November 10, 2023
Albany, NY
November 11, 2023
Hershey, PA
November 14, 2023
Durham, NC
November 15, 2023
Atlanta, GA
November 16, 2023
New Orleans, LA
November 18, 2023
Louisville, KY
November 21, 2023
Boston, MA
November 22, 2023
Red Bank, NJ
November 24, 2023
Waterloo, NY
November 25, 2023
Uncasville, CT
November 26, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA
November 28, 2023
New York, NY
November 30, 2023
Morristown, NJ
December 1, 2023
Atlantic City, NJ
December 2, 2023
Reading, PA
December 3, 2023
Brookville, NY
December 6, 2023
Oxon Hill, MD
December 7, 2023
Virginia Beach, VA
December 9, 2023
Sarasota, FL
December 10, 2023
Hollywood, FL
December 11, 2023
Tampa, FL
December 12, 2023
Orlando, FL
December 14, 2023
Sugar Land, TX
December 15, 2023
Grand Prairie, TX
December 17, 2023
San Antonio, TX
December 19, 2023
Mesa, AZ
December 20, 2023
San Diego, CA
December 21, 2023
San Jose, CA
December 23, 2023
Idaho Falls, ID
ABOUT DEREK HOUGH
Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut in Make Your Move. On TV he starred alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Martin Short in NBC's Hairspray Live and appeared on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed West End production of Footloose. In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging panel having previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer and 6-time champion. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.
