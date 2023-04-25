GREG BLACK APPOINTED CEO OF CLEAN BEAUTY COLLECTIVE INC.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Beauty Collective announced today that after a decade leading the company, President Greg Black has been promoted to CEO. Clean Beauty Collective has been a pioneer in clean beauty since 2003. Its portfolio includes CLEAN RESERVE® and CLEAN CLASSIC®, ranging from prestige fragrances to skincare products that are simple, trusted, and conscious for consumers who want worry-free beauty products without compromising quality.

"I'm thrilled to be named CEO of Clean Beauty Collective," said Black. "For the last 5 years, we have been laser focused on capitalizing on our heritage as a clean beauty pioneer. I'm excited to further accelerate our growth by harnessing technology and innovation to fuel market share and further expansion in 2024."

"Greg has done an incredible job leading his team and transforming Clean Beauty Collective into a global leader in clean beauty," said John Miszuk, Director, Member of the Board. "We are ready for our next phase of growth and there's no better leader than Greg to lead the team."

Under Black's leadership, the company has experienced exponential growth, international expansion and launched award-winning innovations. The company is the #1 clean fragrance brand at Sephora in North America. In 2022, the brand, available in over 30 countries, launched exclusively at Sephora China in over 300 locations and ended 2022 as the retailer's top 10 fragrance brand in China. The company continues to expand in 2023 international markets including Mexico and South America with a roll out in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Brazil, and Peru.

Black led the company's strategy during the pandemic to focus on expanding the business model with a focus on strong pipeline of product development. CLEAN RESERVE® introduced its Hair, Skin & Body collection to the portfolio, featuring ten new products for a head-to-toe regimen containing sustainable ingredients that support local farmers and their communities. The collection focuses on effective, sustainably sourced ingredients such as Buriti, Pequi oils, Tucuma butter, and Bilberry seed extract. The brand is also developing a new proprietary fragrance technology, that tested extremely well in consumer research, expected to launch in early 2024.

Black previously held senior positions with Coty, Revlon, and the Puig Beauty & Fashion Group. He is a graduate of Lafayette College.

Clean Beauty Collective Inc., is a boutique beauty company with an iconic portfolio of brands, including the CLEAN CLASSIC® and CLEAN RESERVE® pillars, each with multiple collections. Established in Ottawa, Canada in 2003 and in NYC since 2009, Clean Beauty Collective Inc.'s mission is to create and manufacture products for mindful consumers seeking not only quality in their beauty products, but also peace-of-mind that their products are simple, trusted, and conscious. The existing collections fully embody the company's core values as they are produced with partners that use green manufacturing practices, supply eco-conscious packaging, and use responsibly sourced ingredients that give back to farmers and their communities. Clean Beauty Collective Inc.'s products are sold in over 30 countries world-wide.

