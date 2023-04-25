One Call Announces Enhanced Radiology Advisory Board

In partnership with Premier Radiology Services, the Board will provide further value to One Call's clients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leading care coordinator of ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, today announced its enhanced Radiology Advisory Board, thanks to a strategic partnership with Premier Radiology Services, one of the top independent teleradiology solutions in the U.S. The Board will provide One Call's clients – including insurance companies, third party administrators, and self-insured organizations – with access to the expertise of more than 80 sub-specialized radiologists.

As the industry leader in the diagnostics space, One Call has a long history of helping clients make informed decisions regarding injured worker recovery plans. With Premier at the helm of its Board, the company aims to further advance its diagnostics solution – a solution that serves more than half a million injured workers annually.

"Premier has been a trusted partner for many years," said Darren Barr, vice president of product management for One Call. "They are known for bringing together U.S. based, board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologists and cutting-edge technologies to deliver best-in-class radiology solutions."

The Board will focus on three key goals:

Provide One Call with additional insight into provider quality, credentialing standards, and market trends





Directly support One Call's clients by offering clinical support, research, and expert medical opinions on a multitude of client-based projects





Actively engage in One Call -sponsored educational webinars and thought leadership

The Board will be led by Premier's Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Luchs, MD, FACR. Dr. Luchs has amassed many accolades throughout his career, including the position of oral board examiner for the American Board of Radiology, a Certificate of Merit from the Radiological Society of North America, and fellowship in the American College of Radiology, an honor reserved for few radiologists in the U.S.

"Dr. Luchs' passion and forward-thinking mindset make him the perfect candidate to oversee our Board," Barr continued.

In addition to Dr. Luchs' knowledge, the Premier partnership will allow One Call to leverage radiologists with multiple specialties, such as musculoskeletal radiology, neuroradiology, and body imaging. Their combined expertise will help ensure One Call's clients continue to receive imaging that aligns with industry best practices and ultimately, provides injured workers with the best possible outcomes.

"In partnering with One Call over the years, I can tell you they are truly committed to their mission of getting people the care they need when they need it – the enhanced Radiology Advisory Board being the latest example," said Dr. Luchs. "I am honored my team and I have the opportunity to work alongside them, contributing in such a meaningful way to their purpose-driven work."

About One Call

As a leading care coordinator of ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers for high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

About Premier Radiology Services

Founded in 2006, Premier Radiology Services is one of the top independent teleradiology solutions in the United States. Formed by bringing together U.S. based, Board-certified, fellowship-trained teleradiologists and cutting-edge technology, Premier serves healthcare providers and patients by solving the gaps and inefficiencies that have long been persistent in the field of radiology. Premier's teleradiology solution is an efficient, secure, and highly accurate system for reliable readings. With Premier's continuity of care, and less than one-hour average turnaround times, doctors can deliver treatment plans quickly to patients.

