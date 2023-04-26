CenterPoint Energy continues shift from coal-fired generation; renewables complemented with natural gas-fired generation forge ahead as generation portfolio

Proposed plan is expected to save customers nearly $80 million in the aggregate

Expected to reduce carbon emissions from its electric generation fleet by more than 95% over next 20 years while maintaining reliable service

Year-long planning process included detailed analysis and extensive public input

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy's (NYSE: CNP) Indiana-based electric business today announced its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) preferred portfolio to further invest in renewable generation and end its use of Indiana coal by 2027.

The IRP preferred portfolio was shared at CenterPoint Energy's fourth and final public stakeholder meeting, conducted as part of a year-long planning process involving extensive analysis and public input. The proposed plan is expected to save customers nearly $80 million in the aggregate compared to the continued use of coal while reducing carbon emissions from its electric generation fleet by more than 95% over the next 20 years. Currently, 85% of electricity generated for southwest Indiana customers comes from coal. By 2030, it is expected that more than 80% of CenterPoint Energy's electricity will be generated by solar and wind, with the remainder provided by natural gas.

"Our recommended mix of renewable and natural gas resources is expected to maintain the ability to turn on generating resources during times of greatest demand supporting reliability and continuing our strategy of providing cleaner electricity that meets customers' future energy needs," said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric.

CenterPoint Energy's IRP is conducted every three years and submitted to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC). Based on an in-depth analysis of energy needs, public stakeholder input and many other factors which are updated and forecasted across the next 20 years, the IRP identifies a balanced plan that seeks to supply reliable and reasonably priced electricity to the utility's 150,000 customers in southwestern Indiana. The plan also is designed to comply with the new, more stringent capacity requirements set by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to meet peak energy demand across all four seasons.

Modeling conducted within the IRP analysis points CenterPoint Energy toward the following goals:

Converting F.B. Culley 3, the last coal unit operated by CenterPoint Energy, to natural gas by 2027, maintaining its 270 MW capacity

Adding 200 MW of wind and 200 MW of solar by 2030, with the potential need for an additional 400 MW of wind resources by 2032

Leger said, "Customer and stakeholder engagement were heavily considered throughout this process. We appreciate the thoughtful insights which helped us arrive at our go-forward plan that will help meet the growing demands of our residential and business customers in the region and maintain our environmental responsibilities. We continue our goal to provide a responsible, resilient and reliable energy future, which requires fast-ramping resources like natural gas turbines to keep the power flowing when renewable generation is not sufficient."

The IURC previously granted approval for the construction of two natural gas combustion turbines, with capacity of 460 MW. CenterPoint Energy also has five previously announced solar projects in various stages of development. In addition, a wind generation project has been filed and is awaiting IURC approval. The completed IRP is expected to be submitted to the IURC by June 1. A director's report, detailing the IURC's comments, will likely be issued by the second quarter of 2024. For more information on CenterPoint Energy's preferred portfolio and the IRP process, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/IRP.

Leger added, "We are confident the proposed portfolio will meet the expectations of our customers and deliver on our goal to provide a cost-effective, well-balanced energy mix. These continued investments in our generation transition plan will allow customers to benefit in the near term and leaves room for flexibility as the future of electric generation continues to evolve."

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and natural gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

