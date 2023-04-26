PBC Conference announces Keynote featuring Cannabis Regulators from California, New York, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts for 2023 event

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to hear how cannabis regulators are tackling the black & gray cannabis markets and their impact on legal cannabis-related businesses and the financial institutions that bank them.

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "PBC Announces State Cannabis Regulator Keynote Panel at PBC 2023" Cannabis Regulators from some of the largest state-legal cannabis markets will be engaging in a lively keynote panel discussion during PBC 2023 Conference.

PBC 2023 Regulator Keynote Panel (PRNewswire)

This unique Keynote Panel will be moderated by PBC Co-Founder, Peter Joukov, and will feature:

Nicole Elliott , Director, Department of Cannabis Control, California

Tremaine Wright , Chair, New York State Cannabis Control Board

Paul A. Isaac , Deputy Secretary, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation

Adria Berry , Executive Director, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

Ava Callender Concepcion , Commissioner, Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission

PBC's annual conference is known for bringing government and industry leaders together. Previous government participation includes IRS Commissioners, Senators, Congresswomen, State Cannabis Regulators, Banking Regulators, and other federal and state regulators and legislators. Now in its fourth season, PBC 2023 will once again draw a crowd of 600+ executives and influential thought leaders to Washington D.C. for 2 days of networking and discussing the challenges of payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry.

PBC Conference CEO, Joshua Radbod adds, "One of the key differentiators that our community members bring up about PBC is the number of regulators and legislators that we have attending and participating in our PBC Conference. PBC was built on the premise that industry and government need to work together to move the cannabis industry forward, and we are proud to be a part of the industry's journey."

Register now for PBC 2023, being held September 21-22, 2023, in Washington D.C. ( REGISTER )

Attendees can hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches. After participating in engaging panel sessions, attendees can browse leading solutions in the exhibit area and end each day networking with clients, partners, and peers during PBC-hosted happy hours.

About: PBC Conference was founded in 2018 as an executive-level annual conference for cannabis payments, banking, and compliance and has since expanded to offer additional industry resources (PBC Industry Landscape, Cannabis Banking Directory , Compliance Directory , Payments Directory, Cannabis Banking Ecosystem Report ). More information at www.pbcconference.com

PBC 2023 will be held September 21-22, 2023 in Washington D.C.www.pbcconference.com (PRNewswire)

