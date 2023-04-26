Pure Storage Accelerates Growth with New East Coast Sales Headquarters in New York City

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the opening of its new East Coast sales headquarters in New York City to further leverage the area's diverse workforce and cross-industry innovation, and ultimately fuel continued customer growth.

Throughout the last year, Pure Storage saw increased customer adoption across key markets, contributing to its latest milestone of reaching over 11,000 customers globally. The new sales headquarters located in New York City will serve as the foundation to further support this growth and reach new customer demands as Pure continues to expand its portfolio of industry-leading enterprise data storage products and solutions.

Located at One Penn Plaza in Manhattan, the office provides expanded collaboration space for Pure Storage employees, customers, and partners.

In honor of this expanded presence in New York City, the Pure Good Foundation, a philanthropic initiative run by Pure Storage employees, has donated to Rewriting the Code , an organization dedicated to supporting and empowering college, graduate, and early career women in tech. Pure Storage is eager to leverage its expanded presence in New York City with a continued focus on giving back to the community.

"We're excited for the opening of Pure Storage's new East Coast sales headquarters in Manhattan. Pure Storage has been a fixture here for years, and they continue to demonstrate their commitment to this city by creating a thriving environment to bring people together and reimagining the future of work. Companies like Pure Storage are playing a pivotal role in driving the innovation economy in New York." - Mark Levine, Manhattan Borough President

"We're excited for the opening of the new Pure Storage office in New York City. Pure continues to demonstrate its customer-first culture and commitment to innovation with the opening of this new office by creating a thriving environment for customer collaboration. We can't wait to make our way to the new space to meet with our Pure counterparts." - Brian Quinones, Manager of IT, Pzena Investment Management

"At Pure Storage, we're committed to maintaining a strong focus on innovation to truly provide valuable outcomes to our global customer base. The opening of our new East Coast sales headquarters in New York City is a natural progression to not only keep pace with rapidly growing customer demands, but to continue delivering on our vision of modernizing how customers work with data through our industry-leading portfolio." - Andy Martin, Vice President & General Manager, Americas Sales, Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

