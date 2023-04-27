Frye Taps Tinuiti as Performance Media Agency of Record

Largest independent performance marketing firm in US, Tinuiti, is selected to manage Client Growth, Growth Media, Affiliate, SEO, and Analytics for Frye

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has been named the Performance Media Agency of Record for Frye, an American manufacturer of shoes and boots.

As Frye's designated Performance Media Agency of Record, Tinuiti's will oversee the business' Client Growth, Growth Media, Affiliate, SEO, and Analytics. Specifically, Tinuiti will focus strategy on accelerating omnichannel performance with special attention also dedicated to refined tracking and measurement strategy through GA4.

Diana Diguido, Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti, said: "We're thrilled to partner with this incredible brand– a business with a widely-regarded, prolific American heritage and history. Tinuiti is privileged to join forces with Frye for this new chapter in the company's ecommerce program— we believe it's an amazing opportunity to leverage both Tinuiti's deep-rooted industry knowledge and advanced suite of technology to support Frye's specific business goals and ongoing success."

Todd Dreith, EVP Ecommerce & Marketing at Frye, said: "Partnering with Tinuiti is an exciting milestone for Frye, not only because Tinuiti has built a performance powerhouse with an industry-wide reputation, but because of the above-and-beyond commitment the firm has so clearly demonstrated to their client partners. We look forward to working together toward our 2023 objectives, and beyond, including finding new and creative ways to accelerate omnichannel performance amid an increasingly competitive landscape."

Frye, founded in 1863, is one of America's oldest continuously operated American shoe companies. With roots dating back to the very first Frye shop on Elm Street in Marlboro, MA, the highly-regarded Frye brand has a storied history and heritage.

Today's news comes on the heels of an already momentous Q1 for Tinuiti. Last month, the firm officially announced Jeremy Cornfeldt as its first-ever President, welcoming the marketing veteran to its executive team to oversee Tinuiti's day-to-day operations and to help guide the strategy of future offerings. Cornfeldt's recent appointment followed a stream of additional milestone moments earlier this year.

Big Agency Moments in Q1 2023:

Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record : Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC

Ampush Acquisition : Tinuiti acquired the leading growth marketing agency with core focus across social platforms that provide end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.

e.l.f. Cosmetics & Tinuiti Go To The Super Bowl: Tinuiti and client partner e.l.f. Beauty partnered to release e.l.f. Cosmetics' first-ever television commercial at Super Bowl LVII

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

