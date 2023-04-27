GLOBAL VACATION DEPRIVATION AT A TEN-YEAR HIGH, EXPEDIA REPORTS

Despite 72% of Americans feeling the impact of inflation, U.S. travelers say they plan to travel in 2023 "no matter what"

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Expedia released its 23rd-annual Vacation Deprivation report, finding that global vacation deprivation levels have reached a 10-year high as working adults navigate inflation, workplace labor shortages and busy schedules. Despite these obstacles, a whopping 81% of travelers worldwide plan to take as many — if not more — trips in 2023, pledging to travel "no matter what."

The 2023 report polled more than 14,500 people across 16 countries. Key findings on U.S. vacation deprivation include:

Americans receive and take the fewest vacation days annually compared to the rest of the world. 63% of U.S. working adults report they are vacation deprived, up from last year (59%).

More than half of U.S. (58%) and global (56%) respondents say their workplace or industry is battling labor shortages, making it challenging to take time off.

Despite 72% feeling impacted by inflation, Americans continue to prioritize travel. On average, they are twice as likely to cut back on their grocery bills and dining out than consider postponing a vacation.

Expedia flight data showing searches for summer getaways are up 25% year-over-year indicates Americans are on a path to reduce vacation deprivation in 2023.

New Expedia tools including Price Tracking & Predictions help vacation deprived Americans reclaim their time off, as nearly three-quarters (72%) of Americans say they find booking travel stressful in the search to find the best deal.

"Vacation Deprivation is feeling like you don't have enough vacation time but it's a sneakier, more complex syndrome than that," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. "Vacation deprivation is also not taking all the vacation time you're entitled to because planning feels overwhelming. Expedia is really focused on making it easier for travelers to go, whether that's through flexible rates, price tracking for flights or member savings."

Additional findings on the state of Vacation Deprivation in the U.S.:

Millions of American vacation days go unused

Workers seeking flexibility from their employers

About the research:

Expedia first commissioned Vacation Deprivation in 2000 to examine the work-life balance of people worldwide. The annual study is currently in its 23rd year and was conducted online among 14,527 respondents across North and South America , Europe and Asia-Pacific . Commissioned from February 9 to March 3, 2023 , on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm, responses were gathered using an amalgamated group of best-in-class panels. Looking at the margin of error for the global average, a 1-4% difference is statistically significant at 90% confidence.

About Expedia

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place and, above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences backed by incredible technology enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences, helping you get the most out of your journey.

