Precision Medicine in Mental Health Company, Circular Genomics, Appoints, Dr. Paul Sargeant as Chief Executive Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics , the leading company in developing circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for neurology and psychiatry, has appointed Paul Sargeant, PhD, to serve as Chief Executive Officer. The company is leveraging exclusive licenses and technologies in the use of circular RNA in major depressive disorder and other neurological diseases to disrupt the standard of care for these highly debilitating conditions where diagnosis and effective therapies are lacking amidst a growing global mental health crisis.

Dr. Sargeant brings more than 25 years of life science industry leadership and management experience including clinical diagnostics assay, instrumentation platform and software offerings development, regulatory approvals and commercial launch experience. He has extensive prior leadership experience at large multinational clinical diagnostic and medical device firms, and numerous venture-backed startups where he raised over $200M, created strong leadership teams, launched multiple FDA-regulated devices and attained key strategic partners and exits.

"Paul brings tremendous executive experience in the life sciences space and has successfully led the commercialization and scaling of a number of early-stage companies," said Dave Blivin, Board Chair of Circular Genomics. "We will benefit from his track record in fundraising and leading companies to achieve critical business milestones, enabling us to develop and deliver innovative precision medicine solutions to the millions of individuals experiencing mental health illnesses," Blivin said.

"I am delighted to join the growing team at Circular Genomics and help drive their innovative circular RNA-AI data platform," said Dr. Sargeant. "Circular Genomics is identifying distinct and objective biomarkers of high utility in psychiatric and neurological disease to bring much needed tests to those suffering from depressive and other neurological diseases where current diagnosis and therapy is hit or miss, slow and often without effect," added Dr. Sargeant.

Professional biography of Paul Sargeant, PhD:

Dr. Sargeant formerly was the CEO of Rebus Biosystems, an Illumina Ventures-backed imaging platform venture in the emerging spatial biology space. Dr. Sargeant has worked internationally in Europe and the Asia Pacific and brings a wealth of partnering, fundraising and commercial network to Circular Genomics for the next phase of its evolution in bringing their circular RNA-based diagnostic and prognostic tests to market, initially in major depressive disease, and other psychiatric and neurological pathologies. He holds a PhD in Physiology from the University of Cambridge, UK.

About Circular Genomics :

Circular Genomics is the leading company in the development of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for neurology and psychiatry. The company is leveraging exclusive licenses and technologies in the use of circular RNA in major depressive disorder and other neurological diseases to disrupt and improve the standard of care. Initial products include assays to assess and direct the best treatment protocol for an individual patient and validate treatment effectiveness in days-to-weeks rather than months. For more information, please visit www.circulargenomics.com.

