Suntuity Renewables Expands its Channel Partner Network to Cover 25 States

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntuity Renewables, a leading US multinational company specializing in renewable energy, finance, water filtration, and home services, has announced its entry into several new residential solar markets. The company has refined its tech stack and partnership agreements to seamlessly offer solar, storage, EV charging solutions, and more in states across the country, including Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Arizona, Nevada, and Minnesota.

Suntuity Renewables is a leading US multinational company that includes several national brands encompassing renewable energy, finance, water filtration and home services. Founded in 2008, the company has a national presence with operations in several US states and countries servicing thousands of its customers across its service footprint. For more information about Suntuity Renewables and its services, please visit www.suntuity.com. (PRNewswire)

According to Suntuity CEO Dan Javan, these states will complement the company's work in long-time core markets such as New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida. "With a new leadership structure and stable volume commitments from sales partners in these states, we are happy to expand, and in some cases re-enter, those markets," Javan said.

Suntuity Renewables plans to add Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Montana to its list of new markets before the summer. The company's expansion into these states will support new channel sales programs and provide additional options for residential customers wanting to adopt renewable energy solutions across the US.

More About Suntuity Renewables

