PARTY CITY SHARES INSIGHTS ON CLASS OF 2023 GRADUATION CELEBRATIONS

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, the global celebrations leader, is a one-stop shop for every class of 2023 celebration, offering consumers all that they need to honor graduates, from balloons and confetti cannons to personalized yard décor. To help families and party planners alike prepare for the celebratory season, Party City has conducted research to understand what consumers are looking for and tracked the top trends for all the ways you celebrate.

The brand recently surveyed more than 500 prospective high school and higher education graduates about their upcoming celebration plans. Responses revealed that the graduates, specifically those who belong to Gen Z, are emerging as strong decision-makers during the graduation celebration planning period. More than 80% of graduates will select their celebration venue and food menu, with over 60% choosing the theme, tableware, and décor for their soirees.

To help consumers prepare for the incoming graduation season, Party City has identified several party trends with Gen Z top of mind that make party planning easy for every budget, including:

Personalization is key: Celebrating the individual and their achievements is what makes graduation so special. Party City has all the products needed to Celebrating the individual and their achievements is what makes graduation so special. Party City has all the products needed to personalize any celebration including personalized letter and number balloons, life-sized cut outs, yard signs, and more.

Craft the picture-perfect moment: Designing the perfect photo or video backdrop will create a memory that will last forever. Designing the perfect photo or video backdrop will create a memory that will last forever. Confetti cannons , streamers, and balloons will help partygoers capture the perfect action shot for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Lemon8.

Traditional black, silver, gold reigns supreme: For many graduates, the classic standard of For many graduates, the classic standard of black, silver, and gold still holds strong as the theme of choice for these prestigious celebrations. Up the ante and plan a formal affair for your grad.

Don't forget your school colors: Partygoers can celebrate their current and/or future school pride with an unmatched assortment of graduation balloons, tableware, car décor, and more available in more than Partygoers can celebrate their current and/or future school pride with an unmatched assortment of graduation balloons, tableware, car décor, and more available in more than 10 colors , in addition to Party City's recently expanded solids line, Brava.

"Making joy easy for our customers has always been our number one priority," said Susan Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Party City. "By staying on top of trends, maintaining our wide assortment of products, and allowing customers to utilize various on-demand delivery services, our team is able to support our customers and all the ways they celebrate! From preschool to Ph. D., we have everything you need to celebrate your graduate this season."

