BORA® Tool Launches New MiteriX Compact™ Angle Duplicator

Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TROY, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools and woodworking accessories, has added a new Angle Duplicator to their line of workshop tools.

BORA MiteriX Compact - 530402
The BORA® MiteriX Compact™ angle duplicator is designed to help turn complex miters into easy cuts. Like the original customer favorite MiteriX, this unique tool captures and locks in angles; and easily transfers them to a miter saw to create accurate miter cuts every time. The new compact design fits perfectly in a pocket, tool belt, or toolbox for instant access and convenient portability. The MiteriX Compact™ can duplicate an angle range of 0°-180° on inside corners and 65°-180° on outside corners, taking the guesswork out of miter cuts. Perfect for crown molding, casing, trim, and more, the MiteriX Compact™ will conquer the most challenging projects effortlessly and accurately; while saving time, money, and material.

"Getting into tight spaces is a must when installing molding. Our new MiteriX Compact is a great step forward in delivering that while retaining our proven setup for cutting flawless miters. In a more compact package, this tool is always at the ready in your belt or bag. It is a great addition to your fit-out kit." said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool.

Key Features of the MiteriX Compact™ include:

  • Easily captures and transfers angles directly to a miter saw
  • Works with internal and external angles
  • Small, compact design for easy storage
  • No math required
  • View Full Product Details

For a complete list of retailers, visit boratool.com or call 248-588-0395.

About BORA® Tool
BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit boratool.com.

Media Contact:
For review requests or questions, contact pr@boratool.com or 248-825-8209.

BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com
BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com(PRNewswire)

