Cytrellis® Biosystems Announces Shiv Sabesan, PhD as Chief Technology Officer

WOBURN, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis® Biosystems, a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions, announces the appointment of Dr. Shiv Sabesan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Shiv will lead the company's innovation and technology strategy as it continues to advance its proprietary ellacor® Micro-Coring® Technology and expand indications.

"We are excited to have Shiv Sabesan join Cytrellis' executive leadership team. He brings over 20 years of HealthTech and medical device experience, as well as a proven track record of success," shared Jason Richey, President and CEO of Cytrellis Biosystems. "I am excited about the innovative perspective he brings and how his passion and expertise aligns with our vision of shaping the future of aesthetic possibilities."

"I am honored to be joining the Cytrellis team at an opportune time, as ellacor with Micro-Coring Technology continues to transform the aesthetic industry," said Shiv. "As CTO, I look forward to working with this talented team to drive our novel, disruptive technology forward and build a multi-faceted digital ecosystem to optimize ellacor patient outcomes."

Prior to Cytrellis, Shiv served as a Principal at Mu!ai, a technology and strategic consulting company focused on providing design development and strategic services in the area of HealthTech, SaaS, AI and medical devices.

In addition to Mu!ai, Shiv held global roles in Research and Development and Product Management at multiple health technology companies including Philips Healthcare, Google, Medtronic and LivaNova, as well as innovative startups such as Alto Neuroscience and Movella.

Dr. Sabesan holds his PhD in electrical engineering from Arizona State University and has successfully launched over ten FDA/CE regulated medical devices and software, along with market specific healthcare products for the APAC and Latin American regions.

About the ellacor

In a class of its own, the ellacor System with Micro-Coring Technology was developed to provide a novel solution for the removal of skin associated with aging by addressing moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid to lower face.

The technology works by precisely removing full thickness cores of dermal and epidermal tissue with a 22 gauge (410 micron) hollow needle. This approach requires no thermal energy, and the diameter of the needle ensures the risk of scarring to the patient is negligible.

The ellacor System with Micro-Coring technology is indicated for use by medical professionals for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid to lower face in adults aged 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Cytrellis' first product, ellacor with Micro-Coring Technology, is a novel, proprietary system that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles.

Ellacor provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin and to help restore youthful beauty.

