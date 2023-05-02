Oceanic Enterprises Happy to Celebrate National Pet Month, Travel to These Incredible Properties With Your Furry Friends!

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Pet Month, an annual celebration dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership, encouraging pet adoption, and celebrating the special bond between pets and their owners.

Onsen Hotel And Spa, Desert Hot Springs, California (PRNewswire)

With millions of households across the world owning at least one pet, National Pet Month is an opportunity to recognize the many benefits of pet ownership, including improved mental and physical health, companionship, and increased socialization. It's also a chance to highlight the important work of animal welfare and rights organizations, whose sole mission is to provide care and support to pets in need.

Show your pet just how important they are to you, by treating them to the trip of a lifetime! In celebration of National Pet Month, the following properties are waiving ALL pet fees for any 2023 stays booked in the month of May. Some exclusions may apply.

PARTICIPATING HOTELS:

Use code "PAWPERKS" to participate in the campaign, and get an additional 10% off your stay! National Pet Month is a time to celebrate the joy that pets bring to our lives. A vacation is the ultimate treat! Life can get RUFF, call and book your trip MEOW!

