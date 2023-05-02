Outsiders Spirits--Co-Founded by CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church--To Unveil New Whiskey

Introducing Whiskey JYPSI

Eric Church and partner Raj Alva collaborate with award-winning whiskey maker Ari Sussman to create a disruptive new brand for the "JYPSI spirit" in all of us

With a slogan of "Tradition Reimagined," Whiskey JYPSI leans forward through thoughtful innovation and a reconstruction of traditional practices… but with a contemporary twist… Creating unique whiskeys of stunning character, individuality, and pedigree.

It's more than Tradition Reimagined. It is the Whiskey JYPSI way…and that way is intrepid. - F. Paul Pacult

Judging Chairman & Co-Founder, Ultimate Spirits Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsiders Spirits unveiled its premiere release today—a bold, new best-in-class spirit that friends and company co-founders Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva have named Whiskey JYPSI - a contemporary interpretation of the "JYPSI Spirit" in all of us that seeks adventure and deeper meaning.

The first release, Whiskey JYPSI's Legacy Batch 001, recently won the Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and is based on a traditional bourbon mash bill. However, instead of blending the grains before fermentation, or sourcing from the usual geographies, Whiskey JYPSI lived up to its name - sourcing individual aged whiskey components from various origins, then scientifically blending them to recreate the mash bill.

The Outsiders partners took a hands-on approach to every aspect of their new whiskey, creating and curating everything from inception to release - from taste, packaging and marketing to point of view. With Whiskey JYPSI, the brand has set out to not only create the finest whiskey, but also to inspire.

"Whiskey JYPSI celebrates doing things the unconventional way. It's the commitment to the creative spirit, the process and the journey that excite me the most" says Church. "It's meant to inspire others to take chances like we have – follow a different path and enjoy and experience life at its fullest."

Whiskey JYPSI has partnered with ReserveBar to make Legacy Batch 001 available in 38 states and with an SRP of $199.99. Due to state legalities, alcohol cannot be shipped to the following states: TN, AL, AK, GA, HI, KS, MA, MI, MS, OR, UT, VT. Retailers in TN will carry product while supplies last. For more information visit www.whiskeyjypsi.com .

As serious whiskey enthusiasts but not yet experts in making it, Outsiders sought the help of experienced masters in the art and science of the spirit who could reimagine the traditional whiskey industry conventions - and bring a series of rich, complex blends of whiskey and bourbon to life in a variety of releases over time. After meetings with various master distillers and blenders, they chose Ari Sussman for their first release.

"I was excited to work with these guys because it all centered on quality and creativity," Sussman notes.

"There were no rules or parameters. It just had to be the finest whiskey possible. Period."

Sussman is the former head of Spirits Development at the Artisan Distilling Program at Michigan State University, and an award-winning whiskey maker. He also has a bit of the JYPSI Spirit in him. Before he entered the whiskey world, Ari worked in the vineyards of Bordeaux, raised ostriches and grew almonds with Bedouin tribes, and lived in an Israeli kibbutz.

Recognizing that extraordinary whiskeys are created every day all over the world, Sussman took Church's lead in departing from industry conventions, with groundbreaking new processes destined to disrupt the category and lead to extraordinary whiskey experiences.

"Eric's music led the way to JYPSI's unique mix," says Sussman. "I immersed myself in Eric's music, thinking it just might influence my process," adds Sussman. "What I discovered was a rich, diverse blend of music and an artist who doesn't conform to the usual norms. That inspired me, so I took that road in creating the premiere batch of Whiskey JYPSI."

The rest of the Whiskey JYPSI team followed suit. From the patented bottle design inspired by traditional copper pot stills, to the untraditionally produced liquid itself – everything had to be best-of-breed. Whiskey JYPSI's Legacy 001 release promises to be just the first of many expressions at various price points.

ABOUT OUTSIDERS SPIRITS

Outsiders Spirits, LLC was founded by CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva in 2020 as a purpose-driven creative incubator for whiskey innovation. After two years of research and development into creating and curating the finest possible whiskey products, processes, team, and partnerships, the company officially launched its first whiskey release, Whiskey JYPSI's Legacy Batch 001, in May 2023. This whiskey recently received the coveted Double Gold Medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition – awarded to only the finest products in the world. Future products to follow at a variety of price points.

For more information, visit www.whiskeyjypsi.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @WhiskeyJypsi. For all press inquiries: press@whiskeyjypsi.com .

ABOUT ERIC CHURCH

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fan base around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His most recent critically acclaimed and chart-topping project, his Heart & Soul triple album, is available everywhere now and features the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day while sequestered in rural North Carolina. This follows his Gold-certified Desperate Man, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category). Prior releases include the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ("How 'Bout You," "Guys Like Me"), Carolina ("Smoke a Little Smoke," "Love Your Love the Most") and Mr. Misunderstood ("Record Year," "Round Here Buzz"), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ("Like a Wrecking Ball," "Talladega") and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief ("Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand"), as well as 30 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Just as unique as Church's approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road, with his upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour bringing a rotating lineup of emerging artists along for the first fully outdoor tour of his career. His prior outing, the 55-city The Gather Again Tour, offered fans an in-the-round show and earned the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. Church also has his own SiriusXM music channel, "Eric Church Outsiders Radio," and will soon open Chief's, a six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway.

For more information, visit www.ericchurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.

ABOUT RESERVEBAR

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting.

