ROBERN® CRAFT SERIES LAUNCHES TWO NEW COLLECTIONS

Islamorada and Sinca Vanities and Linen Cabinets Join Robern Coordinated Bathroom Suites

BRISTOL, Penn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern has announced the unveiling of Islamorada and Sinca vanities and complementing linen cabinets to its highly acclaimed Robern Craft Series of in-house designed vanities, linen cabinets, medicine cabinets, and decorative mirrors. Drawing inspiration from earlier, celebrated eras of design and emerging new trends, the Robern Craft Series brings a curated assortment of statement-making products to transform bathrooms into luxury spaces of distinction.

Islamorada and Sinca join the earlier traditional and modern vignettes that comprise Robern Craft Series. Functional works of art, each are based upon the principles of Modern design, the forms reflecting the simple beauty of fine materials, balanced symmetry, and appropriate scale. Meticulously designed to Robern's exacting standards, Islamorada and Sinca vanities and linen cabinets are fitted with Blum soft close hinges that offer 110-degree and 92-degree opening capacity respectively for optimized performance and minimized wear. The designs can be fitted in a choice of five engineered stone tops: White Zeus Extreme, Quartz White, Lyra, Stone Gray, and Lava Black.

Islamorada

Inspired by the elegance of the Modern era designs that emerged with the Art Deco movement, the Islamorada Vanity and Linen Cabinet bring rich painted finish options and Aged Brass handle and leg hardware featuring eye-catching stepped detailing. When opened, one interior adjustable shelf is exposed. The vanity stands on four round legs capped in stainless steel and adjustable leveling feet. The vanity is available in 24", 30", 36" and 48" width vanities. The matching 80" high Islamorada Linen Cabinet imparts the same simplicity of form, engaging finishes, and Aged Brass pulls and capped feet. The linen cabinet also provides additional storage with its three open upper shelves and for more discreet needs, two enclosed lower shelves. The designs are available in the new Robern matte lacquers: the jewel-toned Nori, a deep jade of remarkable depth, and sophisticated Sand, a sumptuous, warm and layered finish.

Sinca

Balancing form and function, the Sinca Vanity and Linen Cabinet combine classic midcentury elements such as louvered doors and tapered legs with modern comforts including ample storage and slow-close hinges. The distinctive vertical louvered door front detail and rich wood finishes add warmth, texture, and the timeless appeal of midcentury design. The vanity and linen cabinet are raised on tapered, self-leveling Oak legs finished in Oak veneers and met on each side by a single wood stretcher in a simple decorative detail. When opened, Sinca exposes a roomy interior with one adjustable shelf and is available in 24", 30", 36", 48", and 60" width vanities. The Sinca Linen Cabinet is also crafted from Oak and stands an impressive 80 inches in height. The artful design also offers plenty of storage with its four open shelves and two enclosed lower shelves that feature the same vertical louvre design. Sinca is available in Walnut and White Oak finishes.

THE CRAFT SERIES – THE COLLECTIONS

Branching out beyond the more modern aesthetic represented within the Robern brand portfolio, The Craft Series was introduced in 2021, with additions in 2022, and broadens Robern's product scope with forms that reference 19th and 20th traditional and contemporary design. Organic textural elements and intriguing decorative touches to surprise and delight, the solution-based Craft Series is a compelling catalog of bathroom couture designed to reflect the lifestyles of today's sophisticated consumer.

Bergman

Taking its cues from the glamour of 1950s Hollywood, Bergman (shown above) creates a sense of high style by juxtaposing deep wood stains against contrasting metal finishes. The solid Oak and Oak veneer Bergman vanity is shown with the Robern Rounded Corner Metal Mirror.

Bodo

Reflecting the organic beauty and nature-inspired surroundings that are part and parcel to the Aspen and Vail lifestyle, Bodo strips away undue ornamentation to allow the figured Oak and straightforward character of this prominent design take centerstage. Bodo presents a certain rustic appeal with an open, truss beam vanity and shown with the Robern Thin Wood Frame Mirror.

Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill is inspired by the vintage furnishings of storied New England homes, the beauty of well-crafted form, and the sense of familiarity and acquired sophistication of early American design that still plays a prominent role in the interiors of today. Chestnut Hill is also a versatile option with three vanity sizes and is shown with the Robern Wood Mirror with Metal Inlay.

Helden

Helden has an air of casual refinement, its natural honeyed tones and soft rounded corners drawing attention to the organic beauty of the materials selected and the craft employed to create Helden's approachable form. The Oak floating vanity is matched with the new Robern Pill Wood Mirror.

Mackey

Inspired by the raw, edgy appeal of unfinished industrial furnishings and fixtures, Mackey reflects that same forgiving style allowing the metal ground the designs while incorporating textural elements to accentuate the forms' natural beauty and strength of line. The Mackey vanity and enclosed linen cabinet are expertly crafted from stainless steel and is shown with the Mixed Metal Mirror.

Sendai

Blending industrial design elements with the understated sophistication of Japanese form, the Sendai vanity and accompanying linen cabinet and Robern Thin Frame Mirror are pared down forms simply dressed in rich wood finishes with contrasting mixed metals and decorative touches.

Skaarsgard

Based on the clean, understated forms of Nordic design, Skaarsgard draws its strength from natural wood and burnished metals for a look that is warm and inviting. Appropriately scaled with purity of line and minimal decoration, the Skaarsgard Oak vanity and linen cabinet is joined by the Robern Thin Frame Wood Mirror.

Medicine Cabinets

In 2022, Robern introduced three new medicine cabinets, a first for the series. The new Medicine Cabinets feature clean, minimalist styles in a choice of sizes and a variety of rich singular and mixed metal finishes to coordinate and complement surroundings. The medicine cabinets can be recessed or surface mounted and offered with an optional Electric Upgrade package to assist with tasks, enhance storage capabilities, and keep essentials charged and within reach.

Mirrors

Long renowned for its mirror designs, Robern took another fashionable turn in this arena with 11 handcrafted, decorative mirrors that offer tasteful traditional and contemporary bathroom options. Drawing inspiration from motifs and sophisticated details found throughout the series, the elegant mirrors include an industrial inspired form introduced in 2022, which joined the earlier scalloped and inverted contour mirrors, oversized round and pill-shaped designs, a series of wood and metal rectangular frames, and a commanding mirror in classic Triptych style all featured in the original 2021 launch.

About ROBERN

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Robern, along with sister brands, Kallista plumbing and Ann Sacks Tile & Stone, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co., offering the finest in sophisticated cabinetry, vanities, mirrors and lighting to the trade and consumers. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

