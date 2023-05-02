In a Two-Way Partnership, Kiva Sales and Service Now Selling and Distributing Garden Society Products in California, and Garden Society To Manufacture All Kiva Confections Products in New Jersey

Kiva Sales and Service will sell and distribute all Garden Society products in California, including its newest release: solventless bubble hash-infused pre-rolls available on May 1

CLOVERDALE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Society , a popular women-owned California Wine Country cannabis company, announced a two-fold partnership with cannabis leader Kiva Confections and Kiva Sales and Service (KSS). In California, KSS, the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best-in-class brands, will sell and distribute Garden Society's products to retailers state-wide, while in New Jersey, Garden Society will manufacture Kiva's portfolio of award-winning edibles, such as Camino and Lost Farm gummies.

Kiva x Garden Society (PRNewswire)

Kiva Sales and Service (KSS) will tap its extensive sales, distribution, and branding experience to elevate Garden Society's retail products to connect the company with new cannabis consumers and expand its market share.

"KSS is honored to partner with Garden Society and act as their exclusive distributor, helping bring their new product lines to the California market," noted Brooks Jorgensen, President of Kiva Sales and Service. "Garden Society is known for their high quality offerings that consumers love, and we're looking forward to helping the brand reach new California consumers far and wide."

As of May 1, Kiva Sales and Service will sell and distribute all Garden Society products, including its newest release: solventless hash-infused pre-rolls available as a single 1-gram or a 5-pack of 0.5 grams per pre-roll (2.5 grams total). Made from sustainably grown cannabis from craft farms in Mendocino and Sonoma counties, the delicately-rolled pre-rolls are made with whole-flower cannabis and bubble hash and artfully packed into all-natural papers with a folded tip for an even burn. The hash-infused pre-rolls are available in three effects: Brighter Day, Calm & Focus, and Blissful Rest. Suggested MSRP for a 5-pack is $30, and for a single, $13.

"Kiva is a best-in-class operator with a strategic view of the industry nationwide," said Erin Gore, Founder and CEO of Garden Society. "We look forward to a long relationship and dedicated support of one another as we both expand into new states."

In addition to the California collaboration, later in 2023, Garden Society will manufacture all Kiva Confections products in New Jersey beginning with the company's effects-based Camino and vegan Camino Sours gummies, with other products to follow soon after.

"We're elated by the opportunity to continue building up our partnership with Garden Society as we expand into the New Jersey market," commented Kristi Palmer, Co-Founder of Kiva Confections. "We can't wait for consumers to discover our premium, precisely-dosed, and delicious suite of edibles that so many across the U.S. have come to trust and love."

About Garden Society

Women-owned and led Garden Society is a national craft cannabis company based in Sonoma County, California, with licenses in California, Ohio, and New Jersey. Inspired by the surrounding wine country, Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products made with uncompromising quality. Garden Society's effect-based, full-spectrum edibles connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients, and strain-specific cannabis. A B-Corporation, Garden Society is committed to its purpose to promote the health and welfare of cannabis consumers through education and responsibly sourced products, and other public benefits while operating responsibly and sustainably.

Founded in 2016 by Erin Gore, along with her co-founder Karli Warner, Garden Society is dedicated to creating a community of cannabis lovers who support and empower each other to explore and enjoy the plant. For more information, visit the Garden Society website , or follow on Instagram .

About Kiva Confections

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area, California home kitchen. Today, their award-winning Kiva chocolate bars , Camino gummies , Petra mints , Terra bites , and Lost Farm chews and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a passionate customer base throughout thousands of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MO, MI, IL, OH, OK, MA, and HI.

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

Kiva Sales & Service, Garden Society (PRNewswire)

