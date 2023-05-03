Encora Appoints Anand Birje as Chief Executive Officer

Industry Veteran Assumes Leadership of Fast-Growing Software Engineering Services Company

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced that Anand Birje has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 15, 2023. Birje will work closely with Encora's founding CEO Venu Raghavan, who remains at the company as Executive Chairman. Birje joins Encora from HCL Tech, where he has served most recently as the President of the Digital Business Services division.

Anand Birje - New CEO of Encora (PRNewswire)

"It is my great honor to welcome Anand to Encora as our next CEO. His deep experience in fast-growing tech and in scaling global businesses through exponential growth, makes him the ideal leader for Encora," said Venu Raghavan, founder and CEO, Encora. "Speaking personally, I am heartened to entrust the future of Encora — a company that has been my enduring privilege to build — to a leader of Anand's experience, insight, integrity, and compassion. I look forward to working closely with Anand to help drive Encora's strategic priorities."

"I am thrilled to join Encora, one of the world's fastest growing digital engineering services companies," said Birje. "As new and emerging digital technologies transform the global economy, there is a growing need for technology partners with mastery across technical, strategic, and industry-specific domains. Encora stands out as a paragon of what is possible when unparalleled technical expertise is cultivated in a people-centric culture that is truly global and authentically diverse."

During his time at HCL, Birje focused on digital applications & platforms, cloud native development, data engineering & analytics, data consulting, and UX design practices. In the last three years, the Digital Business Services division has been the fastest growing of HCL Tech's divisions. Birje was responsible for driving the global go-to-market strategy, practices, and delivery teams across all industry verticals spanning US, Europe, Asia Pacific and LatAm. As a founding member of HCL Tech's Infrastructure Services division, Birje played a pivotal role in growing that business to over $2.5BN in under a decade. In addition to his executive leadership roles, Birje has spearheaded a range of strategic acquisitions to expand delivery and consulting capabilities across U.S. and Europe.

"We are excited to welcome Anand to Encora," said Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner, Advent International, Encora's principal investor. "His proven track record of leadership and transformational growth are perfectly matched with Encora's vision and aspirations. We also extend our deepest gratitude to Venu for his visionary leadership. Encora has a bright future, thanks to the incredible team and business that Venu has created."

Encora provides digital and software engineering services to innovative companies across tech-enabled industries. The company has delivered industry-leading growth (+46% 3-year revenue CAGR) through disciplined focus on technical skill development, metrics-driven governance and the cultivation of an inspiring workplace environment. 90% of Encorians work in an office that is certified as a Great Place to Work, spanning all six Latin American countries with business operations, as well as India.

Encora is backed by private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus and hosts offices in 14 countries around the world. To learn more about the global next-gen product engineering provider and its new CEO, please visit the website at www.encora.com.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides next-gen services such as Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading-edge technology companies. With over 9,000 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

