Genezen Announces Presentation at 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

BOSTON and INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genezen, a leading gene and cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) today announced a poster presentation at the 26th Annual American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Conference in Los Angeles in May – highlighting the results of its evaluation of novel technologies for lentiviral physical titer determination.

Genezen is committed to investing in cutting edge technologies to accelerate customers' speed to market. As part of this commitment, Genezen conducted a comparison study between the traditional P24 ELISA method and two novel commercially available technologies for lentiviral titer determination.

Steve Favaloro, President and CEO of Genezen, said, "We are delighted to be presenting the results of our analytical methods evaluation at ASGCT, which demonstrates how our commitment to innovation and a best-in-class process- and analytical development team can reduce time and costs for our customers." He added, "We are also very much looking forward to meeting so many of our customers in person in LA and sharing some of the exciting developments taking place at Genezen."

Genezen will be presenting Poster #981, entitled "Technology Evaluation: Quicker Method for Lentiviral Vector Physical Titer Determination", at 12pm on May 18, 2023, and exhibiting at Booth #641.

About Genezen

Founded in Indianapolis in 2014, Genezen is focused on supporting the demands of the current and future gene and cell therapy manufacturing market worldwide—making viral vector production accessible to both early-stage, growth-oriented companies and established industry leaders. Building on the company's expansive knowledge and experience in the industry and working with the nation's leading institutions, Genezen offers early-phase process development, GMP vector production, and analytical testing services out of its cutting-edge laboratory facility, completed in late 2022. For more information or to learn more about services offered in Genezen's new cGMP facility, please visit genezen.com .

