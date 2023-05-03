John A. Wheeler, CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors, to Speak on Integrated Risk Management Technology at ISACA's Digital Trust World

DECATUR, Ga., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelhouse Advisors, a leading provider of risk management technology advisory services, today announced that its founder and CEO, John A. Wheeler, will be speaking at ISACA's Digital Trust World on May 10th, highlighting the role of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) technology in addressing the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed cybersecurity risk management regulations.

Wheelhouse Advisors gives senior executives an integrated view of risk through strategy and technology (PRNewswire)

As the digital landscape continues to expand, the SEC has proposed a sweeping new package of cybersecurity requirements to protect investors and ensure the stability of the financial markets. However, many organizations are unprepared to meet these regulations. As a Senior Advisor to AuditBoard and an Advisory Board Member at CyberSaint, John A. Wheeler brings extensive experience in helping companies navigate complex regulatory environments.

During his session at 9am, Wheeler will discuss the importance of leveraging IRM technology to streamline compliance and bolster cybersecurity defenses. IRM solutions provide a comprehensive, real-time view of an organization's risk landscape, enabling companies to identify, assess, and prioritize risks while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

"The proposed SEC cybersecurity regulations present significant challenges for companies," said Wheeler. "At Wheelhouse Advisors, we believe that IRM technology is the key to helping organizations overcome these challenges and create a more secure and compliant digital ecosystem."

Wheeler's session at ISACA's Digital Trust World will cover key aspects of the SEC's proposed cybersecurity requirements, including enhanced disclosure of cybersecurity risk management policies, mandatory reporting of material cybersecurity incidents, periodic review and certification of policies by senior management, creation of a cybersecurity expert position on the board of directors, and implementation of a robust cyber risk management framework.

By implementing an IRM solution, companies can confidently address the SEC's regulatory requirements by streamlining risk assessment and reporting processes, enhancing transparency and accountability in risk management, facilitating collaboration and communication among stakeholders, and empowering decision-makers with real-time risk data.

For more information about Wheelhouse Advisors, please visit https://www.wheelhouseadvisors.com. To register for ISACA's Digital Trust World and attend John A. Wheeler's session, visit https://www.isaca.org/training-and-events/isaca-digital-trust-world-conference/boston/agenda.

About Wheelhouse Advisors

Headquartered in Decatur, Georgia, Wheelhouse Advisors is a leading provider of risk management advisory services, helping organizations navigate the complexities of cybersecurity risk management regulations. With a focus on leveraging Integrated Risk Management technology, Wheelhouse Advisors empowers organizations to create a more secure and compliant digital ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.wheelhouseadvisors.com.

