Long Time Liquidity Management Experts Launch a Unified Brand and Website

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich & Tang Deposit Solutions and Total Bank Solutions, leading providers of tech-enabled liquidity management, deposit funding, and securities-based lending programs, today announced their rebranding of the combined firm as R&T Deposit Solutions ("R&T"). The new brand represents the union of two industry leaders with a secure and unified platform and commitment to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the firm's bank, credit union, trust and wealth management clients.

"This new chapter reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients" - Joe Jerkovich, CEO

"I am thrilled to unveil our new brand and website," says Joseph Jerkovich, CEO. "This latest chapter marks a significant milestone in our journey and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. This is the start of a broader marketing campaign to raise the awareness of our firm, our people, and our capabilities. With an unwavering focus on our clients and their needs, we are poised to continue our positive momentum."

To support its next phase of growth, the firm also moved its combined operations into a new state-of-the-art office space at 1370 Broadway in New York City. The midtown building has been remodeled with best-in-class technical infrastructure.

"R&T Deposit Solutions brings together the innovative technology and deep industry knowledge of the unified company," states Joseph Sarbinowski, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We will continue to leverage our combined resources and expertise to offer an unparalleled range of customized digital solutions that enable our clients to streamline operations and drive growth."

As part of the rebrand, R&T developed a new comprehensive website that offers a user-friendly interface, improved navigation, and many updated features. The goal of this initiative is to improve the convenience and accessibility of information critical to a successful customer experience.

"We are taking this opportunity to build on the trust and confidence our clients and increase our visibility and awareness in the marketplace." explains Kevin Bannerton, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, "We want everyone to know how our solutions have helped improve the way financial institutions serve their customers and how we are differentiated through our commitment to service excellence."

About R&T

Founded in 1974, Reich & Tang Deposit Networks, LLC (d/b/a R&T Deposit Solutions) and its affiliates provide deposit and liquidity solutions to financial intermediaries around the country. With over $200 billion in assets under administration, R&T offers a wide range of innovative tech-enabled services to help banks, credit unions, trust companies and wealth managers meet their unique cash sweep, deposit funding, and securities-based lending needs. Through the Demand Deposit Marketplace® (DDM®) program, R&T provides banks and other depository institutions with access to millions of dollars in reciprocal deposits, and underlying customers with access to expanded levels of FDIC insurance on their deposits through other participating banks. R&T also is the trusted vendor of large broker-dealers and other financial institutions that administer their insured cash sweep programs.

