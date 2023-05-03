Neurotrack Expands C-suite with New Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Partnerships in Health System and Provider Markets

New hire to drive business expansion amid exciting advances in Alzheimer's treatment and care

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotrack , the leader in science-backed cognitive health solutions, announced Shawn Lemerise as its first Chief Growth Officer to support the company's expanding business. With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Shawn brings his expertise in the health system and provider market to accelerate sales, drive marketing, and propel product innovation.

Neurotrack develops digital cognitive health solutions (PRNewsfoto/Neurotrack) (PRNewswire)

In this newly created role, Shawn will develop and execute growth strategies to advance the company's revenue and profits, identify new business opportunities, and drive industry adoption. He will also oversee marketing, client delivery, and advise product development teams to ensure they are aligned with client needs.

"The expansion of our C-suite and first ever Chief Growth Officer is a reflection of the growing demand in our three-minute cognitive assessment to screen at scale for neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease," said Elli Kaplan, CEO and co-founder of Neurotrack. "We are excited to welcome Shawn to our team at this pivotal moment when several significant factors related to Alzheimer's disease are converging, including an aging population, undiagnosed disease prevalence, CMS-required annual cognitive assessments, new reimbursement codes, and more than 150 new Alzheimer's drugs in development. The healthcare industry is in dire need of a scalable, objective screening solution. Shawn is a proven leader in driving growth and adoption and his impressive knowledge and expertise will help us carry out our mission to transform the detection and care of these conditions."

Prior to Neurotrack, Shawn was part of the founding team at CipherHealth Inc. and had oversight of go-to-market execution, including sales, strategy, and operations. He built relationships with C-suite executives at many large health systems and was instrumental in bringing patient engagement solutions to hundreds of the nation's leading health systems and networks. His extensive experience also includes customer success delivery and post-sales implementation, optimizing operational enablement, and driving performance improvement and cost reduction in hospitals, health systems, surgical centers and primary care networks.

"As our aging population grows and Alzheimer's and other dementias become more prevalent and continue to be severely undiagnosed, the need for early detection and intervention is more critical than ever. I'm thrilled to join Neurotrack and its mission at this pivotal moment and work towards building partnerships with healthcare providers that can make an enormous impact on the lives of countless individuals," said Lemerise. "I look forward to collaborating with clients to improve patient outcomes while making their operations and care delivery more efficient."

Shawn's hire comes during a landmark year of growth for Neurotrack as it continues to expand its footprint among leading value-based care providers across the U.S. The company has also made strategic hires in product design and development, business development, implementation, and marketing.

About Neurotrack

Neurotrack is a digital health company on a mission to transform the diagnosis and management of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops clinically-validated digital cognitive assessments, including the first ever three-minute digital screening, to quickly identify cognitive impairment during annual wellness exams. The company also provides patient education and behavioral health coaching to support a brain healthy lifestyle. Neurotrack has published 25 peer-reviewed papers, holds 11 patents on its proprietary technology, and is registered as an FDA Class II medical device. Its solutions have been recognized by leading organizations including the Cleveland Clinic and the National Institute on Aging, and the company won the top prize in the 2023 Alzheimer's Association Pitch Competition. Neurotrack works with providers, health systems, health plans, and long term care insurers. The company is based in Redwood City, CA. For more information visit neurotrack.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

