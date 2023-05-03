Royce Geo Selected by NGA for $900M GEO-SPI B Contract

The multi-award IDIQ contract will deliver mission-critical services to U.S. DOD, Intelligence Community, and Warfighters

ARLINGTON, Va. , May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Geo , a leading provider of advanced intelligence solutions and services, today announced it was selected by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) as one of 13 vendors for the GEOINT Enterprise Operations Service and Solutions Program with Industry, Core Mission Operations (GEO-SPI B), an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract with a potential value of $900M.

Royce Geo will compete with the other selected vendors to support NGA with mission-enabling subject matter expertise, such as core imagery analysis and geospatial production. Royce Geo's world-class internal technical team, network of industry partners, and proprietary CURVE Operational Environment technology place the company in a prime position to compete for and deliver on upcoming task orders. Furthermore, Royce Geo's participation will build on a proven track record of delivering for NGA on demanding, multi-award programs, including the Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) program.

"Our people are what makes Royce Geo unique and successful in delivering for our clients," said Royce Geo CEO Dave Sterling . "We encourage our team members to leverage their deep experience to drive innovation. We believe this culture is what uniquely positions Royce Geo to understand customer challenges, quickly respond to requirements, adapt to evolving needs, and ultimately provide valuable support to NGA's most critical missions within the GEO-SPI B program."

Royce Geo's GEO-SPI B team consists of highly skilled intelligence analysts and data scientists who excel in automating intelligence production and are prepared to continue the company's legacy of supporting NGA's global mission. Royce Geo is prepared to respond to task orders on GEO-SPI B, which are anticipated to be released in the coming months.

About Royce Geo

Royce Geo is revolutionizing and democratizing advanced analytics for the Department of Defense and the broader Intelligence Community. Our unparalleled technology ecosystem, led by the CURVE Operational Environment, provides actionable intelligence to more decision-makers at mission speed. Royce Geo puts advanced analytics and Low/No-Code technologies in the hands of more Warfighters to address emerging threats worldwide in real time. To learn more, visit www.roycegeo.com and follow #RoyceGeo to see what's coming next.

Contact:

Dan Palumbo

Dan@vrge.us

View original content:

SOURCE Royce Geo