Apploi Meets Highest Security Standards With Annual SOC 2 Type II Certification

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , the leading software company for healthcare workforce management, announced today that it has successfully completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification for another year.

SOC 2 was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), as a universal security standard for organizational systems. To pass SOC 2, Apploi completed a comprehensive audit (performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP) of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By awarding Apploi with SOC 2 completion status, AICPA confirms that the platform meets the highest standards for security and customer confidentiality.

"We're really proud of the team for successfully completing SOC 2 again this year," said Rob Wright, VP of Engineering at Apploi. "Apploi is only growing with new offerings, partnerships, and integrations—and as we continue to expand, we're committed to maintaining our position as a secure and reliable healthcare partner. Of course, this certification is only one component of our security protocol, right alongside internal testing, rigorous monitoring, encryption, and user permissions."

Successfully completing SOC 2 Type II is a critical part of Apploi's mission to help healthcare employers attract, hire, and manage staff with streamlined and user-friendly software tools. This certification verifies that Apploi is responsibly protecting its customers' sensitive data—and, by extension, sensitive information pertaining to healthcare workers around the nation.

In 2022, Apploi was named a multi-category leader by GetApp (a Gartner company) and placed on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row, distinguishing it as one of the fastest-growing and most successful tech companies in America. Apploi also recently expanded its partnerships by integrating with Accurate , a major platform for compliant background checks, and expanded its in-platform credentialing tools for healthcare candidates.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with 8,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

