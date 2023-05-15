HON Announces Henricksen as 2022 Superior Sales Award Winner

ITASCA, Ill., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HON, a leader in workplace and educational furnishings, celebrates the success of Henricksen at the 38th annual HON Team Up ceremony. Winners from across the United States provide organizations and schools with HON product solutions with a commitment to serve the communities and make their spaces work.

"The Team Up awards program celebrates the shared success and the exceptional commitment to the HON brand with our top-selling Dealer Partners," explains Ric Andersen, Vice President of Sales. "We recognize their achievement and appreciate the leadership they bring when designing work and learning environments."

Henricksen was given the Superior Sales Award – one of the most coveted – by HON. Our expert team leveraged their knowledge and relationships with HON to build incredible momentum in both the mid-market and education spaces, resulting in this accomplishment. We thank our clients for trusting us to create contemporary and inviting environments with fresh and new solutions by HON.

About Henricksen

Henricksen is a full-service contract furniture dealership specializing in office, healthcare, education, government, senior living, and hospitality spaces. In 1962, Henricksen opened its doors as a small, family-run dealership. With the 2022 acquisitions of COFCO and Synergy, Henricksen continues to grow as an industry leading contract furniture dealership with 13 offices, 340 full-time employees, and annual sales topping $350 million. With 500+ manufacturer partnerships, Henricksen offers an array of products from systems furniture, casegoods, seating, lounge, and conference furnishings to architectural and acoustical solutions including modular walls, flooring, lighting, sound masking, and technology equipment. Henricksen is the largest dealer partner in the United States of HNI Corporation, the parent company of Allsteel, Gunlocke, HON, Design Public Group, HBF, and HBF Textiles. www.henricksen.com

About The HON Company

Since 1944, The HON Company, has been in the business of making workspaces work better. At HON, we believe a thoughtfully designed workspace sets the stage for better work, that's why we go to great lengths to build office furniture that helps you work smarter, more comfortably, and on your terms. HON has showrooms in two major cities across the United States - New York City and Washington DC, as always at our headquarters in Muscatine, Iowa. For additional information, visit www.hon.com or follow HON on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

