Former Dow Senior Sustainability Leader Jeff Wooster Joins Loliware Scientific Advisory Board

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability industry veteran Jeff Wooster will join the scientific advisory board of Loliware, company officials announced today. Loliware – North America's fastest-growing seaweed-materials company – relies on its scientific advisory board for input across a range of scientific and technological disciplines.

"With Jeff's decades of expertise at Dow," said Loliware founder Sea F. Briganti, "we know his energy and innovative thinking will help us achieve our goal of a more circular future through seaweed resins and other regenerative materials." Wooster's role will include advising the company on channel partners, scaling, technology innovation, carbon footprint, and resin distribution, she added.

Since 2016, Loliware has been a leader among a growing number of regenerative businesses focusing on materials that support a stronger ecosystem. Loliware's seaweed-derived resins are fully compatible with existing manufacturing plastic extruding equipment, providing a unique, cost-effective way to replace single-use plastics at scale. The seaweed can be processed into Loliware's materials at local facilities and made into a wide array of products that compost easily and enrich the soil.

Wooster – the former Global Sustainability Director at Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics – was introduced today during a keynote session at the 2023 Rethinking Materials Innovation and Investment Summit. He has spent three decades devoted to sustainability in plastic packaging. He is the past president of the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment (AMERIPEN) and is on the Board of Directors for GreenBlue. He previously served as chair of the American Chemistry Council's Plastics Division Packaging Team and previously co-chaired the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's "Roadmap to Curb Ocean Waste" initiative.

Wooster's career began with work in polyolefins product research. In this role, he developed new polyethylene resins and a deep understanding of fundamental materials science and polymer processing. He holds 45 U.S. and foreign patents and has published over 100 technical papers and presentations.

Loliware, the world's first seaweed resin company, is replacing single-use plastics with products that are designed to disappear. This woman-owned tech company is partnering with experts in regenerative aquaculture from Maine to Indonesia to expand the 'blue economy' with its proprietary SEATech resins and products. Made from easily compostable seaweed, Loliware's Blue Ocean straws are already a favorite among some of the nation's most famous chefs, restaurant chains, and eco-chic hotels. Now available to license worldwide, Loliware's SEATech resins are advancing our planet toward a plastic-free, decarbonized future.

