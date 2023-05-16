Noble Announces Leadership Promotions

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced recent promotions across its investment, capital markets, finance, and asset management teams, reflecting the firm's continued commitment to the professional development and advancement of its talented and long-tenured team.

Dan Konzelmann has been promoted to Vice President. He is responsible for executing strategies across Noble's investment platforms.

Emily Feeney has been promoted to Senior Director. She is responsible for financing new asset acquisitions, managing capital market relationships, and asset sales.

Jeff Pennington has been promoted to Senior Director. He is responsible for internal and external reporting, fund modeling, and valuations.

Bo Zhang has been promoted to Senior Associate. He is responsible for information, data, and analytics for our asset management team and investment management strategies.

"We are extremely proud of these Noble leaders and their well-deserved promotions," said Mit Shah, Noble CEO. "We look forward to their continued growth and contributions to the success of our organization as we expand and execute the depth and breath of our investment strategies."

About Noble Investment Group

Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested over $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the PRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

