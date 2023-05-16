Voltaren Partners with Fitness Instructor and TV Personality Amanda Kloots to Help Caregivers Discover the Joy of Movement

Leader in joint pain relief stands with caregivers help recognize their value and provide pain relief and movement resources.

WARREN, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 53 million Americans provide care to family members or loved ones,1 but an overwhelming 4 out of 5 Americans say that pain has affected their caregiving abilities.2 Caregivers dedicate so much time and energy – both emotionally and physically – to taking care of others, and the day-to-day realities of caregiving can involve a lot of physical labor and heavy lifting that may lead to aches and pains. In effort to help caregivers combat pain, Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel is partnering with fitness instructor and TV personality Amanda Kloots to create a series of exercises designed specifically to help caregivers alleviate pain and discover the joy of movement.

As part of the initiative, Amanda is creating a series of three thoughtfully designed workout routines that target and strengthen different areas of the body that are susceptible to pain when caregiving, like legs and arms. Presented in bite-sized, snackable formats on Instagram Reels, the exercises are custom created to fit the needs of caregivers and can be incorporated easily into their daily routines.

"Caregivers do so much for others, and it's important to celebrate them and encourage them to give back to themselves through movement," Amanda Kloots said. "I'm excited to be working with Voltaren to develop these exercise routines. All of the moves will not only be effective at keeping them moving strongly and safety, but they are also super easy to incorporate into a caregiver's busy daily routine."

"The physical demands of caregiving tend to go overlooked, when in reality caregiving requires a wide range of physical movements that can bring on joint pain," said Stacey Harris, Vice President of Marketing, Pain at Haleon. "As a trusted, world leader in pain relief, Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel is dedicated to helping people with arthritis, and is proud to support the 53 million unpaid caregivers1 in the U.S."

Voltaren is on a mission to help unpaid family caregivers recognize their own value, leading to a renewed journey of physical health. In addition to their partnership with Amanda, Voltaren conducted a series of intimate interviews with caregivers using cutting edge neuro-technology to explore how they perceive their value. During the interview, the caregivers wore an EEG headset that mapped their brain responses, measuring wellbeing based on brain wave changes in levels of stress, relaxation, excitement, engagement and attention. Results of these interviews and brain scans found that caregivers experienced a 36% increase in their wellbeing after hearing from their loved ones about their value as a caregiver.*

Millions of Americans experience joint pain as a result of their arthritis. As a world leader in arthritis joint pain relief, Voltaren is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with joint pain due to arthritis. For powerful arthritis pain relief, Voltaren delivers the triple effect of relieving arthritis pain, reducing stiffness, and improving mobility.

Voltaren is proud to stand beside caregivers, hear their stories, and help them prioritize their own physical health and wellbeing to better care for others. To view the first of Amanda Kloots' three-part caregiver movement series, visit her Instagram, @AmandaKloots. To unlock more tools and resources for a renewed journey of physical health and to view the interviews and brain scans of two caregivers, Carol and Bill, visit VoltarenGel.com.

About Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel

The active ingredient in Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel, diclofenac sodium, is an effective medicine that is clinically proven to relieve joint pain due to arthritis. Voltaren penetrates through the skin at the application site to deliver arthritis pain relief. Voltaren offers consumers who suffer from OA a well-tolerated alternative to oral analgesics. For more information, visit www.VoltarenGel.com.

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a portfolio of brands trusted daily by millions of people. In the United States, the organization employs more than 4,700 people who are united by Haleon's powerful purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's products span five categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on scientific expertise, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, ChapStick®, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Natean, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact USMediaRelations@haleon.com.

About osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. OA occurs when the cartilage between joints begins to break down and wear away, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. OA occurs more frequently with age, and the pain can gradually worsen over time. The most common symptoms associated with OA include joint pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion.

Haleons's commitment to pain relief

With a portfolio of products to relieve pain and reduce inflammation, Haleon's range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands such as Panadol, Voltaren and Advil help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

Important safety information about Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel

Before using the product, consumers should read the Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel Drug Facts Label.

References

AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving. Caregiving in the United States 2020. Washington, DC : AARP. May 2020. https://www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/caregiving-in-the-united-states.html Study from researchers at The Ohio State University led by Amy Darragh , PhD, an occupational therapist at Ohio State's School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. particularly among the estimated 14 million "high-burden" caregivers (defined by the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP as people who spend more than 21 hours a week assisting care recipients with activities of daily living).

*EEG used to indicate a change in wellbeing and analysis of brainwaves powered by EMOTIV. Results are not statistically significant due to small sample.

