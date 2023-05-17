Evsie Launches Brand Ambassador Program

Retailer searches for inspiring girls across the country

DULUTH, Minn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evsie, a popular clothing brand for young girls, has announced the launch of its brand ambassador program. The program aims to empower young girls to become confident and inspiring role models for their peers while promoting the Evsie girls brand.

Hadley, evsie's first brand ambassador (PRNewswire)

To kick off the brand ambassador program, Evsie hosted a sweepstakes to find its first-ever brand ambassador on its one-year anniversary. The winner of the brand ambassador sweepstakes was Hadley from Corydon, Indiana. Hadley participates in scholarship pageants and gymnastics; her favorite subject in school is writing and she's an advocate for Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit organization that provides wigs to kids with hair loss due to medical conditions.

"We are thrilled to launch our brand ambassador program and give young girls the opportunity to represent our brand," said Swati Kelkar, head of Evsie. "Hadley is a true beauty educator and it's her mission to teach others that it's okay to be different. We believe that every girl has the potential to inspire others, and we hope that this program will help them do just that."

The brand ambassador program is open for participants between the ages of 7 and 14 with a consenting parent or legal guardian. Evsie is searching for young girls who aspire to be part of a community spreading kindness and joy, and their favorite fashion finds. As part of the program, ambassadors will receive exclusive access to new product releases, be showcased in evsie marketing, and participate in special events and seasonal campaigns. They will also have the opportunity to have their experiences shared as Evsie brand ambassadors on social media.

To apply for the program, the parent or legal guardian of an eligible participant must submit a video or photo explaining why their girl would make a great Evsie brand ambassador. Submissions for applications will begin June 7, and the selected ambassadors will be announced on July 12, 2023.

Evsie has quickly become a favorite among young girls for its trendy and comfortable clothing. The brand's mission is to inspire confidence and self-expression in young girls through fashion.

For more information about the brand ambassador program and how to apply, follow the Evsie brand on Instagram and TikTok, @evsieofficial.

About Evsie™

Evsie™ is a style shop for girls' sizes 7-14 offering on-trend fashions and Style Superstars at everyday great values. Its fashion is uniquely tailored with comfort-conscious apparel made for movement and ease. Versatile and affordable, the Evsie collection is anchored by denim in 9 leg shapes, 2 rises and 8 washes, bringing stretchable comfort to fashion-forward style. Evsie's Style Superstars are everyday essentials made with extra love and priced just right. Classic graphic tees with positive messages and specialty graphic tees offer fashionable options. Evsie is located in nearly 400 maurices stores and 9 freestanding evsie stores, with even more to love online at www.evsie.com.

For more information, please visit www.evsie.comhttp://www.maurices.com/evsie. Connect with Evsie on TikTok and Instagram @evsieofficial.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Media Contact :

Kristin McClement

Head of Brand Connections

Evsie

P: (218) 600-6929

E: kmcclement@maurices.com

Hadley, evsie brand ambassador 2023 (PRNewswire)

evsie, style with all your heart (PRNewswire)

